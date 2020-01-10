Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Preview: Weekend to see Athletics action start in Guwahati

Athletics action is set to commence at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 in Guwahati, Assam

Action from the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 continues a day after the grand opening ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, as we enter the first weekend of the competition which is taking place in the north-east Indian city of Guwahati, Assam.

The second day of play saw the first piece of action in Archery competition with the preliminary action. Kabaddi and Volleyball matches continued in the group stage with stalwarts like Maharashtra, Haryana, Tamil Nadu in action on the mat.

As we move towards the weekend's action, more sporting disciplines will come to the fore from the first time in Guwahati, as we see events in Athletics and Judo take place.

Athletics action will take place at the Sarusajai Sports Complex (SSC) in Guwahati whereas the Judo events will be held at the SAI Centre in Pal Bazaar, Guwahati.

Athletics Schedule for 11th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

10:00 AM - 5000 metres Final 1 (U-21 Boys)

10:05 AM - Javelin Throw Final 2 (U-17 Boys)

10:10 AM - Long Jump Final 3 (U-17 Girls)

10:15 AM - Shot Put Final 4 (U-21 Boys)

10:25 AM - 5000 metres Final 5 (U-21 Girls)

10:50 AM - 3000 metres Final 6 (U-17 Boys)

11:05 AM - 3000 metres Final 7 (U-17 Girls)

11:20 AM - 400 metres Round 1 (U-17 Boys)

11:30 AM - 400 metres Round 1 (U-17 Girls)

11:40 AM - 400 metres Round 1 (U-21 Boys)

11:50 AM - 400 metres Round 1 (U-21 Girls)

4:00 PM - High Jump Final 8 (U-17 Girls)

4:05 PM - Javelin Throw Final 9 (U-21 Boys)

4:10 PM - Long Jump Final 10 (U-17 Boys)

4:15 PM - 100 metres Hurdles Round 1 (U-17 Girls)

4:20 PM - Shot Put Final 11 (U-21 Girls)

4:30 PM - 100 metres Hurdles Round 1 (U-21 Girls)

4:45 PM - 110 metres Hurdles Round 1 (U-21 Boys)

5:00 PM - 110 metres Hurdles Round 1 (U-17 Boys)

5:20 PM - 400 metres Final 12 (U-17 Boys)

5:30 PM - 400 metres Final 13 (U-17 Girls)

5:40 PM - 400 metres Final 14 (U-21 Boys)

5:50 PM - 400 metres Final 15 (U-21 Girls)

Judo Schedule for 11th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

9:00 AM - Under 50 kg (U-17 Boys)

9:00 AM - Under 66 kg (U-17 Boys)

9:00 AM - Under 55 kg (U-17 Boys)

9:00 AM - Under 60 kg (U-17 Boys)

9:00 AM - Under 40 kg (U-17 Girls)

9:00 AM - Under 44 kg (U-17 Girls)

9:00 AM - Under 48 kg (U-17 Girls)

9:00 AM - Under 52 kg (U-17 Girls)

After the first day of preliminary rounds of qualification at the archery range at the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, the Sonapur elimination rounds are set to begin for both the boys as well as the girls.

Archery Schedule for 11th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

9:00 AM - 1/8 Elimination Round Compound (Boys)

9:00 AM - 1/8 Elimination Round Compound (Girls)

10:20 AM - 1/4 Elimination Round Compound (Boys)

10:20 AM - 1/4 Elimination Round Compound (Girls)

10:20 AM - 1/4 Elimination Round Recurve (Boys)

10:20 AM - 1/4 Elimination Round Recurve (Girls)

11:00 AM - 1/8 Elimination Round Compound (Boys)

11:00 AM - 1/8 Elimination Round Recurve (Girls)

11:45 AM - 1/8 Elimination Round Recurve (Boys)

11:45 AM - 1/8 Elimination Round Compound (Girls)

12:30 PM - 1/4 Elimination Round Compound (Boys)

12:30 PM - 1/4 Elimination Round Recurve (Girls)

1:00 PM - 1/4 Elimination Round Compound (Girls)

1:00 PM - 1/4 Elimination Round Recurve (Boys)

The volleyball action continues at the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Hall in SSC, Guwahati as the youngsters battle out in the group stage.

Volleyball Schedule for 11th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

11:00 AM - Delhi vs Rajasthan (U-17, Pool B)

11:00 AM - Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh (U-21, Pool B)

11:00 AM - Haryana vs Tamil Nadu (U-21, Pool B)

1:00 PM - Assam vs Maharashtra (U-21, Pool A)

1:00 PM - Uttar Pradesh vs Punjab (U-21, Pool A)

1:00 PM - Gujarat vs Chandigarh (U-17, Pool A)

3:00 PM - Uttarakhand vs Uttar Pradesh (U-17, Pool B)

3:00 PM - Haryana vs Chandigarh (U-21, Pool B)

3:00 PM - Delhi vs Punjab (U-21, Pool B)

5:00 PM - West Bengal vs Tamil Nadu (U-17, Pool A)

5:00 PM - Uttar Pradesh vs Karnataka (U-17, Pool B)

5:00 PM - Haryana vs Kerala (U-17, Pool B)

One of the most popular events at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020, Kabaddi, continues its third day action as the bigwigs are back on the mat at the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Sonapur. The matches will decide the group winners across the four categories (U-17 Boys, U-21 Boys, U-17 Girls and U-21 Girls)

Kabaddi Schedule for 11th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

Morning Session:

09:30 AM: Rajasthan vs. Delhi (Group B BOYS U-17)

09:30 AM: Chhatisgarh vs Haryana (Group A BOYS U-17)

09:30 AM: Maharashtra vs Chandigarh (Group A BOYS U-21)

10:30 AM: Chhatisgarh vs. Tamilnadu (Group B GIRLS U-17)

10:30 AM: Gujarat vs. Assam (Group B BOYS U-21)

10:30 AM: Haryana vs. Delhi (Group A GIRLS U-17)

11:30 AM: Haryana vs. Rajasthan (Group B GIRLS U-21)

11:30 AM: Himachal Pradesh vs. Uttar Pradesh (Group A GIRLS U-21)

Evening Session:

01:30 PM: Uttar Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu (Group A BOYS U-21)

02:20 PM: Haryana vs. Telangana (Group B BOYS U-21)

03:00 PM: Maharashtra vs. Assam (Group A BOYS U-17)

03:00 PM: Bihar vs. Karnataka (Group B BOYS U-17)

04:00 PM: Madhya Pradesh vs. Assam (Group B GIRLS U-17)

04:00 PM: Bihar vs. Kerala (Group A GIRLS U-17)

05:00 PM: Chhatisgarh vs. Karnataka (Group B GIRLS U-21)

05:00 PM: Tamil Nadu vs. Assam (Group A GIRLS U-21)