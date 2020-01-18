Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Schedule: Day 11 preview, match list and order of play for January 19th

The hockey action continues in Guwahati with the U-21 age category semi-finals

The second week of action from the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 carries on in Guwahati as the young athletes from across the nation battle it out for glory for their respective home states.

The competition on the 10th day of the multi-sporting event underway in Assam saw the athletes compete across various disciplines such as Weightlifting, Wrestling, Swimming, Football among others. A lot of medals were up for grabs on the day as the overall medals tally continues to see the state of Maharashtra lead proceedings on the top.

Maharashtra have won 42 gold medals, 43 silver medals and 66 bronze medals to amass a total of 151 medals and are closely followed by Haryana with 111 medals. Haryana has a tally composed of 36 gold medals, 35 silver medals and 40 bronze medals.

Day 11 of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 will witness the knockout stage action in the Hockey competition with the semi-final matches for the U-21 Boys and Girls.

Wrestling schedule for 19th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

10:00 AM - U-21 Girls FS 57 kg, 61 kg, 65 kg, 70 kg, 74 kg, 86 kg, 97 kg Repechage Round

10:00 AM - U-21 Boys FS 57 kg, 61 kg, 65 kg, 70 kg, 74 kg, 86 kg, 97 kg Repechage Round

10:00 AM - U-21 Girls WW 57 kg, 62 kg, 68 kg, 76 kg Repechage Round

1:00 PM - U-21 Girls FS 57 kg, 61 kg, 65 kg, 70 kg, 74 kg, 86 kg, 97 kg Final

1:00 PM - U-21 Boys FS 57 kg, 61 kg, 65 kg, 70 kg, 74 kg, 86 kg, 97 kg Final

1:00 PM - U-21 Girls WW 57 kg, 62 kg, 68 kg, 76 kg Final

The wrestling action will continue on 19th January with repechage rounds and finals across various weight categories for the U-21 Boys and Girls.

Hockey schedule for 18th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

1:00 PM - U-21 Boys Semi-Final 1 (Winner Pool A vs Runner Up Pool B)

1:00 PM - U-21 Girls Semi-Final 1 (Winner Pool A vs Runner Up Pool B)

3:00 PM - U-21 Girls Semi-Final 2 (Winner Pool B vs Runner Up Pool A)

3:00 PM - U-21 Boys Semi-Final 2 (Winner Pool B vs Runner Up Pool A)

The semi-final action continues to take place at the Maulana Mohd. Tayabullah Hockey Stadium in the U-21 categories for both the boys and girls with the four matches to be held throughout the day.

Weightlifting schedule for 19th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

10:00 AM - U-21 Girls 64 kg B

10:00 AM - U-17 Girls 64 kg B

11:30 AM - U-21 Girls 64 kg A

11:30 AM - U-17 Girls 64 kg A

1:00 PM - U-21 Boys 81 kg B

1:00 PM - U-17 Boys 81 kg B

2:30 PM - U-21 Boys 81 kg A

2:30 PM - U-17 Boys 81 kg A

4:00 PM - U-21 Girls 71 kg B

4:00 PM - U-17 Girls 71 kg B

5:30 PM - U-21 Girls 71 kg A

5:30 PM - U-17 Girls 71 kg A

The fourth-day of action in the weightlifting competition continues with the weigh-ins to be held earlier in the day and then followed by the medal competitions across the different age and weight group categories.

Football schedule for 19th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

9:30 AM - U-17 Boys Semi-Final 1 (Winner Group A vs Runner Up Group B)

1:30 PM - U-17 Boys Semi-Final 2 (Winner Group B vs Runner Up Group A)

The group stage action came to an end in the Football competition at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020. Sunday will see the U-17 boys fight it out for a spot in the gold medal match with the semi-finals to be contested at the LNIP Stadium in Sonapur, Assam.

Boxing schedule for 19th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

11:00 PM - U-17 Boys 1st Session Preliminary Bout

11:00 PM - U-17 Girls 1st Session Preliminary Bout

11:00 PM - U-21 Boys 1st Session Preliminary Bout

11:00 PM - U-21 Girls 1st Session Preliminary Bout

3:00 PM - U-17 Boys 2nd Session Preliminary Bout

3:00 PM - U-17 Girls 2nd Session Preliminary Bout

3:00 PM - U-21 Boys 2nd Session Preliminary Bout

3:00 PM - U-21 Girls 2nd Session Preliminary Bout

The preliminary session bouts continue through the day for the various weight and age group categories in the boxing competition at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 underway at the SAI Centre in Paltan Bazaar, Guwahati.

Swimming schedule for 19th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

3:00 PM - U-17 Boys 400 metres Freestyle

3:07 PM - U-21 Boys 400 metres Freestyle

3:12 PM - U-17 Girls 400 metres Individual Medley

3:24 PM - U-21 Girls 400 metres Individual Medley

3:36 PM - U-17 Boys 100 metres Butterfly Stroke

3:45 PM - U-21 Boys 100 metres Butterfly Stroke

3:54 PM - U-17 Girls 100 metres Freestyle

3:56 PM - U-21 Girls 100 metres Freestyle

4:07 PM - U-17 Boys 4 x 100 metres Medley Relay

4:20 PM - U-21 Boys 4 x 100 metres Medley Relay

4:40 PM - U-21 Girls 1500 metres Freestyle

The action in the pools at the Dr Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex in the Sarusajai Sports Complex, Guwahati will begin with the heats early in the day and the final matches in the afternoon session.

Basketball schedule for 19th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

7:00 AM - U-17 Girls Winner Group A vs Runner Up Group B

8:30 AM - U-17 Boys Winner Group A vs Runner Up Group B

10:00 AM - U-17 Girls Winner Group B vs Runner Up Group A

11:30 AM - U-17 Boys Winner Group B vs Runner Up Group A

1:00 PM - U-21 Girls Winner Group B vs Runner Up Group A

2:30 PM - U-21 Boys Winner Group B vs Runner Up Group A

4:00 PM - U-21 Girls Winner Group A vs Runner Up Group B

6:30 PM - U-21 Boys Winner Group A vs Runner Up Group B

The Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Hall in Guwahati will play host to the knockout action in the Basketball competition at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020.