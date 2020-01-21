Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Schedule: Day 14 preview, match list and order of play for January 22nd

The Swimming competition will have a lot of medals up for grabs on the final day of action

The sporting action from the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 has finally reached the last stage of the competition as the final day ensues as the multi sporting mega event comes to an end in Guwahati, Assam.

The penultimate day saw a lot of gold medals being contested for as the young athletes in the U-17 and U-21 Boys and Girls continued to battle for glory for their states. The competition in the sport of Hockey came to an end on Tuesday with the gold medal matches taking place through the day. Haryana (U-21 Girls), Uttar Pradesh (U-21 Boys), Chandigarh (U-17 Boys) and Haryana (U-17 Girls) were triumphant with the gold in Hockey as the action wrapped up in Guwahati.

The final day in Assam will witness competition across sports like Weightlifting, Tennis, Swimming, Boxing and Football as the mega event comes to an end after two weeks of thrilling action. Maharashtra continue to stay atop the Khelo India Youth Games Medal Tally with a total of 238 medals (75 Gold, 69 Silver and 94 Bronze) with Haryana following them in the second position with 174 medals (58 Gold, 54 Silver and 62 Bronze).

Weightlifting schedule for 22nd January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

10:00 AM - U-21 Boys 109 kg A

11:30 AM - U-17 Girls Over 81 kg A

11:30 AM - U-21 Girls Over 87 kg A

1:30 PM - U-21 Girls Over 87 kg B

2:30 PM - U-17 Boys Over 102 kg A

4:00 PM - U-21 Boys Over 109 kg A

The last day of action in the weightlifting competition will take place at the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Hall in Sarasujai Sports Complex, Guwahati. The proceedings of the day will kick off with the weigh-ins and then the gold medal rounds will be contested across the various weight and age competitions.

Boxing schedule for 22nd January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

6:00 AM - U-17 Boys and Girls Medical and Weigh Ins

6:00 AM - U-21 Boys and Girls Medical and Weigh Ins

10:00 AM - U-17 Boys and Girls Gold Medal Bouts

10:00 AM - U-21 Boys and Girls Gold Medal Bouts

The day will begin early with the medical check ups and weigh-ins for the young boxers in contention across the different weight categories and age groups. A few hours later, all the gold medal bouts will be held at the SAI Centre in Paltan Bazaar, Guwahati as the competition comes to an end in the ring.

Swimming schedule for 22nd January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

3:00 PM - U-17 Girls 1500 metres Freestyle

3:22 PM - U-17 Boys 200 metres Breast Stroke

3:26 PM - U-17 Girls 200 metres Breast Stroke

3:36 PM - U-21 Boys 200 metres Breast Stroke

3:46 PM - U-21 Girls 200 metres Breast Stroke

3:57 PM - U-17 Girls 100 metres Butterfly

4:00 PM - U-21 Girls 100 metres Butterfly

4:17 PM - U-17 Boys 50 metres Back Stroke

4:20 PM - U-17 Girls 50 metres Back Stroke

4:40 PM - U-21 Boys 50 metres Back Stroke

4:45 PM - U-21 Girls 50 metres Back Stroke

5:02 PM - U-17 Boys 100 metres Freestyle

5:15 PM - U-21 Boys 100 metres Freestyle

The final day of action in the swimming pools will begin with the heat rounds earlier in the day as the stage gets set for the finals at the Dr. Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex in Guwahati. The final swimming races will kick off in the afternoon session with a total of 13 gold medals up for the taking in the pool.

Tennis schedule for 22nd January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

10:00 AM onwards - U-17 Boys Gold Medal Matches

10:00 AM onwards - U-17 Girls Gold Medal Matches

10:00 AM onwards - U-21 Boys Gold Medal Matches

10:00 AM onwards - U-21 Girls Gold Medal Matches

The gold medal matches in the Tennis competition will be held at the Tennis Court in Chachal with the contests beginning early in the day on the courts.

Football schedule for 22nd January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

9:00 AM - U-21 Boys 3rd / 4th Place Playoff Match

9:00 AM - U-21 Girls 3rd / 4th Place Playoff Match

9:30 AM - U-17 Girls 3rd / 4th Place Playoff Match

1:00 PM - U-21 Boys Gold Medal Final Match

1:00 PM - U-21 Girls Gold Medal Final Match

1:00 PM - U-17 Girls Gold Medal Final Match

Monday saw just two matches take place on the day as the U-17 Boys played the third place playoff match and the gold medal match. Mizoram defeated Assam to win the Gold medal in the competition whereas Odisha overcame Punjab to win the Bronze medal.

The last day of the Football competition will witness a total of six matches at various venues with the third place playoff matches in the U-17 Girls, U-21 Boys and U-21 Girls categories taking place in the morning session. The Gold medal matches will be held in the afternoon session as the competition wraps up in Guwahati.

