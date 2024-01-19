Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Full Schedule, venues, and where to watch

The Khelo India Youth Games 2023 will take place across four cities in Tamil Nadu between January 19, 2024, and January 31, 2024. The four host cities include Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, and Trichy.

Over 5600 athletes from across the country will compete across 26 sporting disciplines throughout 13 days.

Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Full schedule and Venues

January 18 - 22: Kabaddi (Indoor Hall, Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai)

January 23 - 25: Athletics (Main Ground, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai)

January 24 - 28: Volleyball (Indoor Hall, Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai)

January 22 - 31: Football (Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai) & (Madras University, Chennai)

January 20 - 23: Judo (Outer Ground, Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai)

January 26 - 30: Weightlifting (Outer Ground, Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai)

January 20 - 24: Squash (Squash Courts, Nehru Park Sports Complex, Chennai)

January 27 - 30: Archery (Football Field, Nehru Park Sports Complex, Chennai)

January 20 - 24: Boxing (Badminton Hall, Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University, Chennai)

January 20 - 24: Fencing (Table Tennis Hall, Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University, Chennai)

January 27 - 31: Table Tennis (Table Tennis Hall, Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University, Chennai)

January 27 & 28: Road Cycling - ECR (Mahabalipuram to Kovalam)

January 27 - 30: Badminton (Badminton Hall, Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University, Chennai)

January 20 - 24: Gymnastics (Gymnastics Hall, SDAT Aquatic Complex, Chennai)

January 27 - 31: Swimming (SDAT Aquatic Complex, Chennai)

January 21 - 27: Hockey (Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Chennai)

January 27 - 31: Shooting - Track & Skeet (Sivanthi Adithyan Shooting Range, Alamadi)

January 23 - 30: Shooting - Rifle & Pistol (Shooting Ranges, Guru Nanak College, Chennai)

January 23 - 28: Yogasna (Rajarathinam Stadium, Chennai)

January 20 - 23: Wrestling (Rajarathinam Stadium, Chennai)

January 26 - 30: Track Cycling (Cycling Velodrome, Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University, Chennai)

January 21 - 24: Mallakhamb (Indoor Hall, District Sports Complex, Trichy)

January 27 - 29: Kalarippayattu (Indoor Hall, District Sports Complex, Trichy)

January 21 - 23: Gatka (SDAT District Complex, Madurai)

January 26 - 30: Kho Kho (SDAT District Complex, Madurai)

January 21 - 25: Basketball (PSG Medical College Stadium, Coimbatore)

January 28 - 30: Thang Ta (PSG Medical College Stadium, Coimbatore)

Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Where to watch?

The Khelo India Youth Games 2023 can be watched live on TV on the Doordarshan channel.

ALSO READ | 5 things that are unique to Khelo India Youth Games 2023