Khelo India Youth Games 2023: When and where to watch the tournament?

Khelo India Youth Games 2023 is all set to commence on January 19 and will conclude on January 31. The opening ceremony will take place on January 19, with the coverage beginning at 5:45 PM IST.

A total of 27 sports will be played during the Khelo India Games 2023 across four different cities in Tamil Nadu. Mallakhamb and Kalarippayattu will be hosted by Trichy, while Madurai will play host to the Gatka and Kho Kho events.

Basketball and Thang Ta events will take place in Coimbatore, while the remaining sports will take place in Chennai.

The sports list includes Kabaddi, Judo, Boxing, Athletics, Weightlifting, Fencing, Volleyball, Squad, Table Tennis, Football, Archery, Badminton, Road Cycling, Gymnastics, Swimming, Shooting, Yogasana, Wrestling, Hockey, Tennis and Track Cycling.

The venues for non-Chennai events are:

Indoor Hall, District Sports Complex, Trichy

SDAT District Complex, Madurai

PSG Medical College Stadium, Coimbatore

Notably, the Chennai events will take place across multiple venues in the city, with separate venues allocated for each sport.

Khelo India Youth Games 2023: When to watch the tournament?

The Khelo India Youth Games 2023 will be held from January 19 to January 31, 2024, across four cities in Tamil Nadu. The four host cities include Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, and Trichy.

Madurai, Coimbatore, and Trichy will host a couple of sports each, while the remaining sports will be held in the state capital, Chennai.

The opening ceremony, on 19th January 2024, will be the first event that will be live on television. The regular sports coverage on TV will begin on January 20 on Doordarshan.

Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Where to watch the tournament?

The Khelo India Youth Games 2023 can be watched live on TV on the Doordarshan channel.

