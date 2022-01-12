Khelo India Youth Games Haryana 2021 postponed due to rise in COVID-19 cases

The Khelo India Youth Games Haryana 2021 (KIYG) has been postponed due to a sudden spike in the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in India. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) confirmed the postponement on Tuesday.

The Khelo India Youth Games Haryana 2021 was earlier slated to be held between February 5 and 14.

This is the second time that the KIYG Haryana has been postponed. Earlier, the Games were originally scheduled for November-December 2021, which was postponed to February due to the COVID-19 scare hovering upon the sporting fraternity.

Due to the current pandemic situation, the sporting event has been rescheduled again. The revised dates of the KIYG Haryana will be announced after assessing the COVID 19 distress.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India on Tuesday recorded 1,68,063 new COVID 19 cases taking the total tally to 3,58,75,790 including 4,461 cases of the Omicron variant.

The Khelo India Youth Games will be held in five cities. As many as 10,000 athletes are expected to compete in 25 sporting disciplines which will be held in Panchkula, Ambala, Chandigarh, Shahabad, and Delhi.

COVID 19 pandemic affects Khelo India Youth Games Haryana, other sporing events yet again

Amid the surge in the number of COVID-19 infection rate in India, various sporting federations have announced the postponement of several domestic tournaments.

National athletics championships and national selection trials of shooting events have been canceled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Both events were supposed to be held in January.

Meanwhile, the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has also decided to postpone events in the U-15, U-13 and U-11 categories. Senior nationals scheduled to be held in Shillong have also been postponed.

However, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has also decided to postpone the 17th National Youth Athletics Championships 2022 till further notice. Earlier, the event was scheduled to take place in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh from January 27-29.

