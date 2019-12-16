Khelo India Youth Games is an incredible experience for youngsters, says CWG silver medallist Mehuli Ghosh

New Delhi, 16 December 2019: Commonwealth Games silver medallist Mehuli Ghosh lauded the Khelo India Youth Games initiative by the Indian sports ministry. The third edition of the tournament is set to be hosted in Guwahati between January 9-22 next year. Ghosh expressed that the competition helps youngsters experience the feel of big international tournaments.

"I participated in the Khelo India Games this year and I had a really good experience. It was nice to see so many sports being hosted in one stadium in Pune. It gave me the feel of how the Games are hosted at the international level. It was a lovely experience for the youngsters. It's a plus point for Indian sports," said the 19-year-old.

The Indian women's 10m air rifle team has been performing exceedingly well since last year. While Ghosh clinched gold at South Asian Games this year, Anjum Moudgil won silver at the 2018 World Championships.

"I think the competition in the 10m air rifle event is very high. All of us, Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela and so on are shooting in the same score range in every tournament. The competition definitely helps us to perform even better in international tournaments. The competition between all of us pushes us to do better and better," said Ghosh.

The 19-year-old added that it will be tough to find a place in the Indian Olympic shooting squad, but she is hoping for the best.

"The team will be decided after the World Cup in March. It's going to be tough to find a spot in the team, but I am just trying to give my best in each and every competition. Then let's see what happens. I am hoping for the best," said Ghosh.

When asked what she does to stay mentally fresh and focussed during tournaments, Ghosh said, "I like to listen to music. Instrumental music helps me stay in the right frame of mind and focused on the sport. And my coach Joydeep Karmakar keeps me motivated and ensures that I stay confident."