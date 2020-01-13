Khelo India Youth Games preview: Hockey action set to begin in Guwahati as Kabaddi wraps up

Hockey action is set to begin at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 in Guwahati, Assam

The sporting action from the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 carries on as we move into this week in Guwahati, Assam as the fifth day of the competition begins in the multi sporting event underway.

The fourth day of the event continued to see the young athletes fight it out for their respective states across different sporting disciplines like Athletics, Kabaddi, Archery, Football amongst others.

Monday (13 January) will see the exciting sport of Hockey in action for the first time in Guwahati as the event takes place at the Maulana Md. Tayabulla Hockey Stadium.

Hockey schedule for 13rd January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

6:30 AM - Haryana vs Chandigarh (U-17 Boys)

6:30 AM - Chandigarh vs Haryana (U-17 Girls)

8:00 AM - Punjab vs Assam (U-17 Girls)

8:00 AM - Uttar Pradesh vs Assam (U-17 Boys)

9:30 AM - Delhi vs Punjab (U-17 Boys)

9:30 AM - Maharashtra vs Jharkhand (U-17 Girls)

11:00 AM - Uttar Pradesh vs Odisha (U-17 Girls)

11:00 AM - Odisha vs Jharkhand (U-17 Boys)

1:30 PM - Maharashtra vs Jharkhand (U-21 Girls)

1:30 PM - Punjab vs Odisha (U-21 Boys)

3:00 PM - Assam vs Chandigarh (U-21 Boys)

3:00 PM - Uttar Pradesh vs Assam (U-21 Girls)

After just two matches on the opening day schedule of the football action, the action kicks off into the next gear with seven matches on the second day at the LNIP, Sonapur ground.

Football schedule for 13rd January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

9:30 AM - Odisha vs Punjab (U-17 Boys Group B)

9:30 AM - Maharashtra vs Punjab (U-21 Boys Group A)

9:30 AM - Tamil Nadu vs Manipur (U-21 Girls Group A)

1:30 PM - West Bengal vs Haryana (U-21 Girls Group A)

1:30 PM - Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh (U-17 Boys Group B)

1:30 PM - Mizoram vs Himachal Pradesh (U-17 Girls Group A)

5:30 PM - Odisha vs Meghalaya (U-21 Boys Group A)

The Athletics events will continue through the day at the Sarusajai Sports Complex (SSC) as the action unfolds on the penultimate day in Guwahati.

Athletics schedule for 13rd January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

9:00 AM - Discus Throw Final 29 (U-17 Girls)

9:20 AM - Pole Vault Final 30 (U-21 Girls)

9:30 AM - 10,000 metres Final 31 (U-21 Boys)

10:10 AM - Long Jump Final 32 (U-21 Boys)

10:15 AM - 400 metres Hurdles Round 1 (U-21 Boys)

10:30 AM - 400 metres Hurdles Round 1 (U-21 Girls)

10:40 AM - Discus Throw Final 33 (U-17 Boys)

10:50 AM - 200 metres Round 1 (U-17 Boys)

11:00 AM - 200 metres Round 1 (U-17 Girls)

11:10 AM - 200 metres Round 1 (U-21 Boys)

11:20 AM - 200 metres Round 1 (U-21 Girls)

4:00 PM - Pole Vault Final 34 (U-21 Boys)

4:05 PM - 400 metres Hurdles Final 35 (U-21 Boys)

4:10 PM - Hammer Throw Final 38 (U-21 Boys)

4:20 PM - 400 metres Hurdles Final 36 (U-21 Girls)

4:20 PM - High Jump Final 40 (U-17 Boys)

4:20 PM - Triple Jump Final 41 (U-21 Girls)

4:40 PM - 800 metres Final 37 (U-17 Girls)

4:50 PM - 800 metres Final 39 (U-17 Boys)

5:00 PM - 800 metres Final 42 (U-21 Boys)

5:20 PM - 800 metres Final 43 (U-21 Girls)

5:25 PM - 4 x 100 metres Relay Final 44 (U-17 Boys)

5:35 PM - 4 x 100 metres Relay Final 44 (U-17 Girls)

5:45 PM - 4 x 100 metres Relay Final 44 (U-21 Boys)

5:55 PM - 4 x 100 metres Relay Final 44 (U-21 Girls)

Judo schedule for 13rd January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

9:00 AM - Under 60 kg (U-21 Boys)

9:00 AM - Under 66 kg (U-21 Boys)

9:00 AM - Under 73 kg (U-21 Boys)

9:00 AM - Under 81 kg (U-21 Boys)

9:00 AM - Under 48 kg (U-21 Girls)

9:00 AM - Under 52 kg (U-21 Girls)

9:00 AM - Under 57 kg (U-21 Girls)

9:00 AM - Under 63 kg (U-21 Girls)

Final day action takes place in the Archery competition as the states slug it out for a shot at gold medal glory.

8:00 AM - U-17 Compound Girls Bronze Medal Match

8:20 AM - U-17 Compound Boys Bronze Medal Match

8:40 AM - U-17 Compound Girls Gold Medal Match

9:00 AM - U-17 Compound Boys Gold Medal Match

9:30 AM - U-21 Compound Girls Bronze Medal Match

9:50 AM - U-21 Compound Boys Bronze Medal Match

10:10 AM - U-21 Compound Girls Gold Medal Match

10:30 AM - U-21 Compound Boys Gold Medal Match

12:10 AM - U-17 Recurve Girls Bronze Medal Match

12:30 AM - U-17 Recurve Boys Bronze Medal Match

12:50 AM - U-17 Recurve Girls Gold Medal Match

1:10 PM - U-17 Recurve Boys Gold Medal Match

1:30 PM - U-17 Recurve Girls Gold Medal Match

1:50 PM - U-17 Recurve Boys Gold Medal Match

2:10 PM - U-17 Recurve Girls Gold Medal Match

2:30 PM - U-17 Recurve Boys Gold Medal Match

The volleyball matches continue to take place at the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Hall in SSC, Guwahati as the group stage action carries on.

Volleyball schedule for 13rd January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

11:00 AM - Rajasthan vs Uttarakhand (U-17, Pool B)

11:00 AM - Haryana vs Himachal Pradesh (U-21, Pool B)

11:00 AM - Punjab vs Haryana (U-21, Pool B)

1:00 PM - Kerala vs West Bengal (U-21, Pool A)

1:00 PM - Assam vs Haryana (U-17, Pool A)

3:00 PM - Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh (U-17, Pool B)

3:00 PM - Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh (U-21, Pool B)

3:00 PM - Delhi vs Tamil Nadu (U-21, Pool B)

5:00 PM - Tamil Nadu vs Assam (U-17, Pool A)

5:00 PM - West Bengal vs Rajasthan (U-17, Pool A)

5:00 PM - Karnataka vs Kerala (U-17, Pool B)

The second day of Shooting competition continues on at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 at the Kahlipara Shooting Range in Guwahati.

Shooting schedule for 13rd January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

9:00 AM - U-21 Boys PET 25m Rapid Fire Pistol

9:00 AM - U-21 Boys Qualification 75 Birds Trap

9:00 AM - U-21 Boys Qualification 75 Birds Skeet

9:15 AM - U-21 Boys Qualification 10m Air Rifle

11:30 AM - U-17 Boys Qualification 10m Air Rifle

4:00 PM - U-21 Girls PET 10m Air Rifle

5:00 PM - U-17 Girls PET 10m Air Rifle

After a thrilling day of action on the mat at the LNIPE, Sonapur, the gold medal matches of the Kabaddi competition are set. Haryana have made their presence felt in Guwahati making it to the finals in all the competition categories.

Kabaddi schedule for 13rd January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

11:00 AM - Haryana vs Tamil Nadu (Girls U-17 Gold Medal Match)

1:00 PM - Haryana vs Rajasthan (Boys U-17 Gold Medal Match)

1:40 PM - Himachal Pradesh vs Haryana (Girls U-21 Gold Medal Match)

2:15 PM - Haryana vs Maharashtra (Boys U-21 Gold Medal Match)