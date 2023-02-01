KIYG 2023: Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Kabaddi Schedule

The Kabaddi events of the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 will commence on February 5 and culminate on February 9. The event will take place at the Abhay Prashal Indoor Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. A total of 192 players from the Under-18 age group will participate in the Khelo India Kabaddi competition in both the men's and women's categories.

Each team has been divided into two groups where each will play one match with an opposition of the same group. The top two teams from each group will then qualify for the semi-finals of the Khelo India Youth Games 2023.

Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Kabaddi schedule

Boy's Schedule

February 5, 2023

Match 1: Rajasthan vs Maharashtra - 10:00 AM

Match 2: Haryana vs Delhi - 11:30 AM

Match 3: Birah vs Madhya Pradesh - 4:30 PM

Match 4: Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh - 6:00 PM

February 6, 2023

Match 5: Rajasthan vs Madhya Pradesh - 10:00 AM

Match 6: Haryana vs Uttar Pradesh - 11:30 AM

Match 7: Bihar vs Maharashtra - 4:30 PM

Match 8: Chandigarh vs Delhi - 6:00 PM

February 7, 2023

Match 9: Maharashtra vs Madhya Pradesh - 10:00 AM

Match 10: Delhi Uttar Pradesh - 11:30 AM

Match 11: Rajasthan Vs Bihar - 4:30 PM

Match 12: Haryana vs Chandigarh - 6:00 PM

February 8, 2023

Match 13: Semifinal 1 - 5:00 PM

Match 14: Semifinal 2 - 6:30 PM

February 9, 2023

Match 15: Final - 10:00 AM

Girl's Schedule

February 5, 2023

Match 1: Haryana vs Maharashtra - 10:00 AM

Match 2: Bihar vs Chandigarh - 11:30 AM

Match 3: Telengana vs Madhya Pradesh - 4:30 PM

Match 4: Himachal Pradesh vs West Bengal - 6:00 PM

February 6, 2023

Match 5: Haryana vs Madhya Pradesh - 10:00 AM

Match 6: Bihar vs West Bengal - 11:30 AM

Match 7: Telangana vs Maharashtra - 4:30 PM

Match 8: Himachal Pradesh vs Chandigarh - 6:00 PM

February 7, 2023

Match 9: Maharashtra vs Madhya Pradesh - 10:00 AM

Match 10: Chandigarh Vs West Bengal - 11:30 AM

Match 11: Haryana vs Telangana - 4:30 PM

Match 12: Bihar vs Himachal Pradesh - 6:00 PM

February 8, 2023

Match 13: Semifinal 1 - 5:00 PM

Match 14: Semifinal 2 - 6:30 PM

February 8, 2023

Match 15: Final - 3:00 PM

Khelo India Youth Games 2023 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

