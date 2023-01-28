KIYG 2023: Khelo India Youth Games 5th edition schedule released

The Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2023 will commence on January 30th and will continue until February 11th in Madhya Pradesh. The Khelo India event will witness a total of 27 multi-disciplinary grassroots sports.

The Government of Khelo India Scheme aims to encourage sports all over the country, with over 6,000 participants from across India.

MP MyGov @MP_MyGov



Date: 30th January to 11th February 2023



#KIYG2022

#KheloIndiaInMP

@yashodhararaje Madhya Pradesh - 'The Tiger State' is hosting Khelo India Youth Games, 2022.Date: 30th January to 11th February 2023 Madhya Pradesh - 'The Tiger State' is hosting Khelo India Youth Games, 2022. Date: 30th January to 11th February 2023#KIYG2022#KheloIndiaInMP @yashodhararaje https://t.co/vYnhVzh5qY

Khelo India Youth Games 2023 full schedule

Athletics: Athletics Track T.T. Nagar Stadium, Bhopal - 3rd Feb to 5th Feb 2023

Wrestling: DSYW Hall T.T. Nagar Stadium, Bhopal - 7th Feb to 11th Feb 2023

Boxing: DSYW Hall T.T. Nagar Stadium, Bhopal - 31st Jan to 4th Feb 2023

Shooting: M.P. Shooting Academy, Bhopal - 1st Feb to 6th Feb 2023

Kayaking & Canoeing: M.P. Water Sports Academy, Upper Lake Bhopal - 1st Feb to 3rd Feb 2023

Rowing: M.P. Water Sports Academy, Upper Lake Bhopal - 7th Feb to 9th Feb 2023

Volleyball: Indoor Hall SAI, Bhopal - 30th Jan to 3rd Feb 2023

Judo: Indoor Hall SAI, Bhopal - 7th Feb to 10th Feb 2023

Swimming: Prakash Tarun Pushkar, Bhopal - 7th Feb to 11th Feb 2023

Basketball: Basketball Complex, Indore - 31st Jan to 4th Feb 2023

Weightlifting: Basketball Complex, Indore - 6th Feb to 10th Feb 2023

Table Tennis: Abhay Prashal, Indore - 30th Jan to 3rd Feb 2023

Kabaddi: Abhay Prashal, Indore - 5th Feb to 9th Feb 2023

Football (Boys): Football Ground, The Emerald Heights - 1st Feb to 10th Feb 2023

Tennis: Indore Tennis Club - 6th Feb to 10th Feb 2023

Badminton: M.P Badminton Academy, Kampu Gwalior - 31st Jan to 3rd Feb 2023

Hockey: M.P Women Hockey Academy, Kampu - 4th Feb to 10th Feb 2023

Gymnastics: LNIPE, Gwalior - 1st Feb to 5th Feb 2023

Kalarripayattu: LNIPE, Gwalior - 8th Feb to 10th Feb 2023

Yogasana: Madhav Seva Nyas Hall, Ujjain - 1st Feb to 3rd Feb 2023

Mallakhamb: Madhav Seva Nyas Hall, Ujjain - 6th Feb to 10th Feb 2023

Archery: Jabalpur (Ranital Sports Complex) - 31st Jan to 3rd Feb 2023

Kho Kho: Cycling Complex, Jabalpur (Ranital Sports Complex) - 30th Jan to 3rd Feb 2023

Fencing: Cycling Complex, Jabalpur (Ranital Sports Complex) - 6th Feb to 10th Feb 2023

Cycling Road: Kajuri Road, Jabalpur - 8th Feb to 9th Feb 2023

Thang-Ta: District Sports Complex, Mandla - 8th Feb to 10th Feb 2023

Gatka: District Sports Complex, Mandla - 2nd Feb to 4th Feb 2023

Football (Girls): Football Ground, Balaghat - 1st Feb to 10th Feb 2023

Slalom: Maheshwar (Khargone) - 6th Feb to 7th Feb 2023

Cycling-Track: IG Stadium Delhi - 2nd Feb to 4th Feb 2023

Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Live Broadcast - Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

Poll : 0 votes