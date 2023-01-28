KIYG 2023: Khelo India Youth Games 5th edition schedule released

The Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2023 will commence on January 30th and will continue until February 11th in Madhya Pradesh. The Khelo India event will witness a total of 27 multi-disciplinary grassroots sports.
The Government of Khelo India Scheme aims to encourage sports all over the country, with over 6,000 participants from across India.
Khelo India Youth Games 2023 full schedule
Athletics: Athletics Track T.T. Nagar Stadium, Bhopal - 3rd Feb to 5th Feb 2023
Wrestling: DSYW Hall T.T. Nagar Stadium, Bhopal - 7th Feb to 11th Feb 2023
Boxing: DSYW Hall T.T. Nagar Stadium, Bhopal - 31st Jan to 4th Feb 2023
Shooting: M.P. Shooting Academy, Bhopal - 1st Feb to 6th Feb 2023
Kayaking & Canoeing: M.P. Water Sports Academy, Upper Lake Bhopal - 1st Feb to 3rd Feb 2023
Rowing: M.P. Water Sports Academy, Upper Lake Bhopal - 7th Feb to 9th Feb 2023
Volleyball: Indoor Hall SAI, Bhopal - 30th Jan to 3rd Feb 2023
Judo: Indoor Hall SAI, Bhopal - 7th Feb to 10th Feb 2023
Swimming: Prakash Tarun Pushkar, Bhopal - 7th Feb to 11th Feb 2023
Basketball: Basketball Complex, Indore - 31st Jan to 4th Feb 2023
Weightlifting: Basketball Complex, Indore - 6th Feb to 10th Feb 2023
Table Tennis: Abhay Prashal, Indore - 30th Jan to 3rd Feb 2023
Kabaddi: Abhay Prashal, Indore - 5th Feb to 9th Feb 2023
Football (Boys): Football Ground, The Emerald Heights - 1st Feb to 10th Feb 2023
Tennis: Indore Tennis Club - 6th Feb to 10th Feb 2023
Badminton: M.P Badminton Academy, Kampu Gwalior - 31st Jan to 3rd Feb 2023
Hockey: M.P Women Hockey Academy, Kampu - 4th Feb to 10th Feb 2023
Gymnastics: LNIPE, Gwalior - 1st Feb to 5th Feb 2023
Kalarripayattu: LNIPE, Gwalior - 8th Feb to 10th Feb 2023
Yogasana: Madhav Seva Nyas Hall, Ujjain - 1st Feb to 3rd Feb 2023
Mallakhamb: Madhav Seva Nyas Hall, Ujjain - 6th Feb to 10th Feb 2023
Archery: Jabalpur (Ranital Sports Complex) - 31st Jan to 3rd Feb 2023
Kho Kho: Cycling Complex, Jabalpur (Ranital Sports Complex) - 30th Jan to 3rd Feb 2023
Fencing: Cycling Complex, Jabalpur (Ranital Sports Complex) - 6th Feb to 10th Feb 2023
Cycling Road: Kajuri Road, Jabalpur - 8th Feb to 9th Feb 2023
Thang-Ta: District Sports Complex, Mandla - 8th Feb to 10th Feb 2023
Gatka: District Sports Complex, Mandla - 2nd Feb to 4th Feb 2023
Football (Girls): Football Ground, Balaghat - 1st Feb to 10th Feb 2023
Slalom: Maheshwar (Khargone) - 6th Feb to 7th Feb 2023
Cycling-Track: IG Stadium Delhi - 2nd Feb to 4th Feb 2023
Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Live Broadcast - Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.