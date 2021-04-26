Know your Olympic legends - Norman Pritchard

The 1900 Paris Olympics was the first time India had found representation in the mega-event. Going in, it was already a landmark year in the history of Indian sport and the pot was made sweeter with the country winning its first medal as well.

Even though India played under the banner of British India, the edition still remains a source of great pride for the nation. Interestingly, there was only one athlete from India who featured at the 1900 Olympics – Norman Pritchard.

Early life and entry to sports

Norman was born to British Indian parents - George Peterson Pritchard and Helen Maynard Pritchard - in Kolkata (Calcutta, then). Residing in the plush Robinson Road locality, he studied at the prestigious St. Xavier’s College.

Simultaneously, he excelled in sports, and represented his college football team. He was always a star in the making, and one of those early markers came when he scored a hat-trick against Sovabazar FC – one of the oldest clubs in India.

But it was athletics that helped him reach unprecedented heights. Pritchard claimed top position in the Bengal's 100m event for seven consecutive years from 1894-1900, having finished the race with a timing of 10.0 seconds in 1898 and 1899, creating a new record in Bengal.

To add more laurels, Pritchard also earned top positions in 440 yards and 120m hurdles, thus paving the way for his appearance at the second edition of the Olympics, back in 1900.

The 1900 Paris Olympics

India was one of the 28 participating nations at the 1900 Paris Games, with almost 1000 athletes gearing up to claim top honors. The lone entrant from India – Norman Pritchard was set to feature in the men’s 60m, 100m, 200m, 110m hurdles and 200m hurdles.

Although he failed to qualify for the main rounds of the 60m and 100m events, the Kolkata-based athlete earned entry to the medal-winning rounds in the remaining three contests.

Pritchard secured a second-place finish in the men’s 200m hurdles event, narrowly edging past USA’s Walter Tewksbury, who claimed the Bronze medal. However, USA’s Alvin Kraenzlein came first, with a timing of 25.4 seconds compared to Norman’s 26.0 seconds.

July 16, 1900, will thus remain as one of the most iconic dates in the history of Indian sports - it was the day when India won its first ever Olympic medal.

In the 200m flat race event, the Indian sprinter finished behind gold medal winner USA’s Walter Tewksbury, with a difference of 0.6 seconds to add another feather to his cap. It was India’s second ever medal at the Olympics.

It took another 28 years for India to claim another medal. Meanwhile, India had to wait another 96 years to get its next individual medal winner at the Games, when Tennis star Leander Paes claimed a Bronze medal at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Narrow misouts

Since triumphing at the 1900 Olympics, India have never claimed a medal in athletics at the mega-event, even though few came tantalizingly close to a podium finish.

Milkha Singh, also known as the ‘Flying Sikh,’ featured in three editions of the Olympics – 1956 (Melbourne), 1960 (Rome), 1964 (Tokyo). Singh finished fourth in the men's 400m event in Rome, falling short by 0.1 seconds to secure a podium finish.

Milkha Singh narrowly missed out on a Bronze medal at the 1960 Rome Olympics

History repeated itself when PT Usha, a.k.a. the Payyoli Express, missed out on a Bronze medal in the women’s 400m hurdles at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

Romania’s Cristieana Cojocaru finished in third place with a timing of 55.41, which was 0.1 seconds faster than what PT Usha clocked.

Road ahead of 2021 Tokyo Olympics

So far, India has secured 11 quotas in Athletics for the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics and the number is set to inflate further before the start of the tournament.

As far as track events are concerned, the 4*100m women’s relay race is India’s best bet to secure a medal. Meanwhile, Javellin thrower Neeraj Chopra will shoulder the hopes of the nation in the field event at the quadrennial sports extravaganza.

Top Indian stars like Hima Das, Dutee Chand and Jinson Johnson are yet to qualify for the mega-event, but it is likely that they will eventually take the flight to Tokyo.