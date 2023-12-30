List of Institutions of Punjab Sports Government

Punjab has been a reckoning force in the Indian sports landscape over the decades. From the rise of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh to 33 players winning 19 medals at the Asian Games 2022, the state has played a vital role in producing world-class athletes.

The Punjab Sports Department was formed in 1975 to look after the necessity of athletes with adequate nourishment in training, sports equipment, and scholarships to dream of a prosperous sports career.

The most important factor for any state to enhance participation in various sports is the infrastructure and facilities available at its disposal. And Punjab is more forward in this aspect than some of the developing Indian states.

On that note, let's take a look at the sports institutions of Punjab which form the crux of its undertaking.

Sports Institutions in India

1. Punjab State Institute of Sports (PIS)

The Punjab State Institute of Sports has a registered office in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (SAS Nagar).

It is the principal body that regulates the affairs of sports in Punjab along with grooming players, supervising and maintaining sports facilities in the state, formulating schemes for excellence in sports, and much more.

In April 2023, the Punjab government introduced millets in the menu for players at all centers of the Punjab State Institute of Sports to yield a nutritious diet in their daily routine.

Dalia, mixed millet chapatis, and Bajra-Dal Khichdi are the food items served to the budding players.

2. Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Academy Institution

The Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Academy is situated in Jalandhar. It was established in 1991-92 to produce quality players not just at the national level but also at the international circuit.

Indian men's team players Jugraj Singh and Tejveer Singh are the products of this academy. 10 members from India's bronze medal-winning team at the Tokyo Olympics were groomed by the Surjit Singh Hockey Academy. It is dubbed to be the sports factory of hockey in India.

A total of 60 talented boys in the age group between 12 and 19 are admitted here and they avail some beneficiaries such as free sports equipment, pocket money, transportation, medical, and sports kits.

3. Football Academy, Mahilpur

The Football Academy at Mahilpur was established in the year 1997-98 to help budding players match the intensive and rigorous training process required to match the competitive level. It is known as the football nursery of the state, which has developed more than 200 players who have represented at national as well as international levels.

Tejinder Singh, Balwant Singh, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Amarinder Singh, and Gagandip Bali are some of the eminent personalities of Indian football from Punjab. The common thing among all these players is that they started their journey from Mahilpur Football Academy.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the Punjab state government spends ₹43 lakh annually to provide free hostel, medical, sports kits, and nutritious diet facilities to the players. Each player gets a nutritious diet worth ₹200 per day.

4. Sports School, Jalandhar

The main idea behind the set up of a Sports School in Jalandhar was to ensure that students study along with sports and seek better job opportunities from government schemes after retirement from sports. It was established by the former chief minister of Punjab, Pratap Singh Kairon, in 1961. Students must go through trials before admissions.

The institution has a synthetic track, an International 50-meter pool, an International Gymnasium, two basketball courts, four volleyball grounds, one handball ground, and an Indoor wrestling arena.

5. Speed Fund Academy, Ludhiana

The Sports Department started Speed Fund Academy in 1999-2000 for outstanding male players between the age group of 13 and 21. Each player is given a sports kit worth ₹10,000 per year besides the monthly stipend of ₹6000.

There is a selection criteria which the players should fall under to avail the benefits of the academy. Former Indian field hockey player Jugraj Singh is the by-product of the academy.