Maharashtra continues domination in Kho Kho at Khelo India Youth Games 2020

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020 IST SHARE

Action from Day 2 of Kho Kho competition at Khelo India Youth Games 2020

Guwahati, January 16: Kho Kho powerhouse Maharashtra continued its domination by registering as many as four wins on Day 2 of the Kho Kho competition at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 here in Guwahati, Assam. Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka too were among the states that grabbed multiple wins today.

Being traditionally strong in the highly popular indigenous sport, Maharashtra has hardly been facing any hassle in the league stages so far. In U-21 Boys category, they demolished Assam by a huge score of 17-11. Their girl counterparts were equally impressive in their mighty 18-7 win over the same opponent.

In the U-17 category too, Maharashtra shone brightly. The state, which reached both the men's and women's finals at the Senior National Championships last month, thumped Haryana 15-5 in the girls’ clash. The boys asserted their supremacy over Gujarat with a commanding 20-11 win.

Kerala continued their fine run from Day 1 to beat Haryana 9-8 by the slimmest of margins in an enthralling encounter in U-21 Girls. Both the teams bagged 5 points in the second innings but it was Kerala’s one-point lead in the first innings that gave them the win. Kerala also notched up a 12-10 win over West Bengal in U-21 Boys section.

Karnataka put up 5 points on the board against Kerala in their U-21 Girls face-off. But the latter could manage only 2 points per innings to lose the match 4-5. In U-21 Boys, Karnataka showed great character to edge Tamil Nadu 13-11.

Andhra Pradesh beat Telengana 11-10 in an exciting clash between neighbours in U-21 Boys section. In U-17 Boys, Andhra Pradesh sailed to an 11-10 win over Karnataka.

Odisha, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Delhi too were among the winners on Day 2 to announce themselves as strong contenders for the title.

Eight teams have been divided into two groups in boys and girls in both the U-17 and U-21 categories. While the league stage matches will continue for the first three days, the U-21 semi-finals and finals will be held on January 18 with the U-17 summit showdowns scheduled the next day.

Fans of the sport can tune into Star Sports to watch the matches live and they can even be streamed live on Hotstar.