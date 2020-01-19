Maharashtra’s all-round power forms backdrop for sound and light show

Guwahati, January 19: Assam’s Shivangi Sarma added a fourth freestyle swimming gold medal to her collection at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020, winning the girls under-21crown with much to spare but Maharashtra’s all-round power across disciplines was just as impressive as Nature’s sound and light show that lit up the Assam capital on Sunday evening.

Just as thunder, lightning and rain left the city drenched, Maharashtra finished the day with a whopping 60 gold in their 193-medal haul. Yet, Shivangi Sarma celebrated her return to her hometown after training in Delhi over the past couple of years with an impressive fourth gold in 59.26 seconds. Kenisha Gupta (Maharashtra) won the under-17 race in a faster time.

Mihir Ambre, Rudranish Mishra and Aaron Fernandes helped Maharashtra make light of the five-second lead that India’s best backstroke swimmer Srihari Nataraj opened up for Karnataka to win the 4x100m Medley Relay by 0.24 seconds. This dramatic win saw them finish the day with nine gold at the Dr. Zakir Hussain Aquatics Complex and inch close to Karnataka’s 10.

Maharashtra’s spoils got richer as the two under-17 Kho-kho teams, two wrestlers and three weightlifters added to their gold collection on Sunday. Haryana, on the contrary, managed three gold through their wrestlers and watched their rivals enhance their lead at the top of the medals table.

Delhi’s swimmers enjoyed a good day, winning three gold to help their State consolidate their position in the third place with 30 gold ahead of Uttar Pradesh’s 23. With just one gold through 400m Freestyle swimmer, Aneesh S Gowda, Karnataka were unable to draw any closer to Uttar Pradesh.

Maharashtra’s delight at the Bhogeswari Phukanani Indoor Stadium knew no bounds as Abhishek Nipane, a bronze medal winner in the under-21 73kg class in Pune last year, and Kiran Marathe, silver medallist a year ago, both improved on their performances to increase Maharashtra’s collection of weightlifting gold to eight out of the 18 contested so far.

Tamil Nadu’s girls under-17 weightlifters claimed two gold medals through Y Poorna Sri (64kg class) and M Lekhamaalya (71kg class), the latter having to hold her nerve through the climax to win by a 2kg margin. These medals saw Tamil Nadu rise to the sixth place with 13 gold and 25 silver in a total of 53 medals.

Assam are seventh on the charts with 13 gold and as many silver medals in a total of 40, leapfrogging several States like Gujarat, Kerala and Punjab in the matter of a day. As many as 13 States have touched double-figures in terms of gold medals won while 29 of the 36 teams taking part have won at least a medal each.

Assam claimed two of the four Lawn Bowls gold medals late on Saturday evening. Sanzio Pandey and Abhilakh Handique, who formed the home State’s combination in the boys under-21 Pair event, and Suman Kumari Pandey and Suranjana Baruah, part of the girls under-21 Four squad, finished with two gold each.

Delhi girls Rajasvi Panver stunned Assam’s Adinita Kakati 21-19 in the girls under-21 singles final with a telling show of precision play. Their contest was so enthralling that spectators stayed back till pretty late in the evening to watch them showcase their skills. The Jharkhand boys under-21 Triple squad claimed the other gold with a hard-fought win against Delhi.

The badminton competition at the Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium saw a couple of upsets at the quarterfinal stage. Second-seeded Amit Rathore (Madhya Pradesh) was beaten by Govind Krishna (Kerala) in three games in the boys under-21 singles while Gujarat’s Mir Tasnim Irfan Ali, also seeded second, lost in straight games to Harshita Agarwal (Chhattisgarh).



Kho-Kho

Boys under-17: Maharashtra beat Gujarat 19-11. Bronze medals: Kerala and Telangana.

Girls under-17: Maharashtra beat Delhi 14-8. Bronze medals: Gujarat and Punjab.

Lawn Bowls

Boys under 21

Pair: Assam (Sanzio Pandey and Abhilakh Handique) beat Jharkhand (Abhishek Lakra and Yuvraj Kumar Singh) 18-9; Bronze medals: Bihar (Tauseef Ahmed and Harsh Raj) and Chandigarh (Abhishek and Prashant Gop).

Triple: Jharkhand (Rahul Kumar, Nishant Khalkho and Praveen Ekka) beat Delhi (Krishav Sharma, Vikram Rajak and Ayush Bhardwaj) 16-13; Bronze medals: Assam (Scion Shiv Mahanta, Roktim Kashyap Kalita and Surajit Burhagohain) and West Bengal (Venkatesh Bagrodia, Parikishit Roy Chowdhury and Karan Chowdhary).

Girls under-21

Singles: Rajasvi Panver (Delhi) beat Adinita Kakati (Assam) 21-19; Bronze medals: Abhaya Bharti (Jharkhand) and Mimansha Burakoti (Uttarakhand).

Four: Assam (Suman Kumari Pandey, Suranjana Baruah, Karina Patowary and Jinu Gogoi) beat Jharkhand (Soni Kumari, Unnati Priya, Chhoti Kumar and Juli Kumari) 19-13; Bronze medals: Bihar (Khushbu Kumari, Sana Khatoon, Zubariya and Nikhat Khatoon) and West Bengal (Saheli Banerjee, Ishani Bose, Muskan Bagrodia and Prachi Chowdhary).

Swimming

Boys under-21

400m Freestyle: 1. Anurag Singh (Delhi) 4:08.89; 2. Aaron Fernandes (Maharashtra) 4:09.01; 3. Shushrut Kapse (Maharashtra) 4:19.69.

100m Butterfly: 1. Mihir Ambre (Maharashtra) 54.91 seconds; 2. Sameer Sejwal (Delhi) 57.43; 3. CJ Sanjay (Karnataka) 57.43.

4x100m Medley Relay: 1. Maharashtra (Suchit Patil, Mihir Ambre, Rundranish Mishra and Aaron Fernandes) 3:56.83; 2. Karnataka (Srihari Nataraj, KS Saif Chandan, DS Prithviraj and CJ Sanjay) 3:57.07; 3. Tamil Nadu (K Mohit Kumar, D Adhithya, S Dhanush and B Akash Navin) 3:39.35.

Girls under-21

100m Freestyle: 1. Shivangi Sarma (Assam) 59.26 seconds; 2. Saachi Gramopadhyay (Goa) 1:07.41; 3. Kiran Shet Nariyekar (Goa) 1:09.71.

1500m Freestyle: 1. Bhavika Dugar (Tamil Nadu) 18:52.55; 2. Rujuta Talegaoknar (Maharashtra) 19:21.78; 3. Maitrayana Bhosale (Maharashtra) 20:34.70.

400m Individual Medley: 1. Kalyani Saxena (Gujarat) ; 2. Foridoush Kayamkhani (Rajasthan) ; 3. Moumitra Karar (West Bengal) 6:16.32.

Boys under-17

400m Freestyle: 1. Aneesh S Gowda (Karnataka) 4:08.55; 2. Devansh Parmar (Gujarat) 4;11.22; 3. Krishna Gadakh (Madhya Pradesh) 4:15.55.

100m Butterfly: 1. Bikram Changmai (Assam) 56.64 seconds; 2. Harsh Saroha (Haryana) 56.66; 3. Aryan Varnekar (Delhi) 57.00.

4x100m Medley Relay: 1. Delhi (Tanmay Das, Bikram Changmai, Bharghav Phukan and Gyan Sandhan Kashyap) 4:00.63; 2. Maharashtra (Vedant Bapna, Sudarshan Hastak, Shirish Malik and Vedant Madhavan) 4:04.73; 3. Tamil Nadu (V Vinayak, V Leonard, Rohith Benediction and P Vikkas) 4:06.45.

Girls under-17

100m Freestyle: 1. Kenisha Gupta (Maharashtra) 59.14 seconds; 2. Jhanvi Choudhary (Delhi) 1:00.88; 3. Swarna Harith (Tamil Nadu) 1:01.23.

400m Individual Medley: 1. Apeksha Fernandes (Maharashtra) 5:12.19; 2. Shrungi Bandekar (Goa) 5:21.00; 3. Kanya Nayyar (Madhya Pradesh) 5:26.06.

Weightlifting

Boys under-21

73kg class: 1. Abhishek Suresh Nipane (Maharashtra) 268kg (Snatch 114kg, Clean & Jerk 154kg); 2. Manoja Kumar Sahu (Odisha) 264 (111, 153); 3. Ganesh Digambar Baykar (Maharashtra) 245 (105, 140).

Girls under-21

59kg class: Chingkham Nirmala Devi (Manipur) 174kg (77, 97); 2. Ditimoni Sonowal (Assam) 163 (74, 88); 3. Liza Kamsha (Arunachal Pradesh) 157 (67, 90).

64kg class: 1. Prajkta Ravindra Khalkar (Maharashtra) 181 (81, 100); 2. Potshangbham Umeshori Devi (Manipur) 175 (74, 101); 3. Yumnan Shilheingabi Chanu (Manipur) 170 (76, 94).

71kg class: 1. Roshni Phanjoubam (Arunachal Pradesh) 183kg (80, 103); 2. Nikeeta Valmik Kale (Maharashtra) 180 (78, 102); 3. Dimpi Dutta (Assam) 179 (80, 99).

Boys under-17

67kg class: Markio Tario (Arunachal Pradesh) 268kg (118, 150); 2. Tejas Dattatray Jondhale (Maharashtra) 257 (115, 142); 3. Abhishek Hambirrao Patil (Maharashtra) 253 (110, 143).

73kg class: 1. Kiran Ravindra Marathe (Maharashtra) 251 (111, 140); 2. Dhanavat Ganesh (Telangana) 245 (107, 138); Shiva Chaudhary (Delhi) 244 (109, 135).

Girls under-17

59kg class: 1. Shandrella Huyam (Manipur) 151kg (66, 85); 2. Anai Wangsu (Rajasthan) 150 (65, 85); 3. Sanapathi Pallavi (Andhra Pradesh) 148 (68, 80).

64kg class: 1. Y Poorna Sri (Tamil Nadu) 165kg (75, 90); 2. Navdeep Kaur (Punjab) 150 (67, 83); 3. Shaik Mahaboob Chand (Andhra Pradesh) 144 (64, 80).

71kg class: 1.M Lekhamaalya (Tamil Nadu) 170 (75, 95); 2. Warepam Sapna Devi (Manipur) 168 (73, 95); 3. Anjana Sreejith (Kerala) 161 (73, 88).

Wrestling

Freestyle

Boys under-21

57kg class: 1. Vijay Bajirao Patil (Maharashtra); 2. Hitesh Kumar (Haryana); 3. Sahil (Punjab).

61kg class: Rohit Dahiya (Haryana) beat Deepak (Delhi); Bronze medals: Akash (Punjab) and Rohit (Haryana)

65kg class: 1. Akash Dahiya (Haryana); 2. Govind Yadav (Uttar Pradesh); 3. Harwinder (Punjab).

70kg class: 1. Sanjeev Kumar (Haryana); 2. Shubham Dhananjay Thorat (Maharashtra); 3. Sukhwinder Singh (Punjab).

74kg class: 1. Prateek Singh (Punjab); 2. Sagar Antil (Delhi); 3. Sanjay (Delhi).

97kg class: 1. Pruthviraj Babasaheb Patil (Maharashtra); 2. Vishal (Haryana); 3. Kapil (Uttar Pradesh).

Girls under-21

57kg class: 1. Bharti Baghal (Uttar Pradesh); 2. Pratiksha Sanjay Debaje (Maharashtra); 3. Nupur Prajapat (Madhya Pradesh).

62kg: 1, Loveleen Kaur (Punjab); 2. Vishranti Bhagvan Patil (Maharashtra); 3. Priyanka (Haryana).

68kg class: 1. Tamanna (Haryana); 2. Pooja Kumari (Uttar Pradesh) ; 3. Simranjeet Kaur (Punjab).

76kg class: 1. Karuna (Haryana); 2. Pratiksha (Maharashtra); 3. Navjot Kaur (Punjab)