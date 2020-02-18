Maharshi Dayanand University confident of clinching gold in kabaddi at the Khelo India University Games

New Delhi, 18 February 2020: Kabaddi superstars such as Anup Kumar and Surender Nada have inspired a generation to keep the kabaddi legacy alive in the state of Haryana. With the Khelo India University Games round the corner, India is set to witness even more talented kabaddi players in the tournament which will be held from 22 February 2020 to 1 March 2020 in Odisha.

After successfully conducting three editions of the Khelo India Youth Games, the Indian government has decided to organize the Khelo India University Games to unearth more sporting talent.

Mohit Sehrawat from Maharshi Dayanand University (Rohtak) said that their team is confident of winning gold in the boys' kabaddi competition. Maharshi Dayanand University won the All India University boys' kabaddi competition in December last year.

"We are currently practicing in our training camps at our university. We are confident that we will replicate our All India University competition performance at the Khelo India University Games," said the 21-year-old.

Another university from Haryana - Kurukshetra University, who finished third at the All India University competition, is looking to clinch gold at the Khelo India University Games.

"I think Maharshi Dayanand University (Rohtak) will be a tough competition for us. We finished third in the All India University competition in December last year. The Maharshi Dayanand University clinched gold in the tournament. We have big expectations for ourselves in the Khelo India University Games. Training camps have been set up for us and our preparations are going on very well. We will definitely try to win the gold medal," said Rohit Kumar.

When asked how Haryana continues to produce excellent kabaddi players, Rohit said, "Our parents support us very well and they help us move forward in the sport. There are some good coaches in Haryana, therefore many kabaddi players rise from the state."

Tasnim Samad Burondkar from the University of Mumbai expressed that the Himachal Pradesh University will pose a tough challenge in the girls' kabaddi competition.

"The Himachal Pradesh University from Shimla will pose tough challenge for us. They won the All India University girls' kabaddi competition as well. We finished in the quarter-finals in the tournament, so now we are practicing very hard to win a medal at the Khelo India University Games," said the Burondkar.

The kabaddi player added that the Khelo India University Games will be a good platform for all athletes to showcase their skills.

"If we play well at the Khelo India University Games then it will be very good for us. It's a platform where we can showcase our skills and talent," said Burondkar.