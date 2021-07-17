The heart of the Olympics volunteer

Millions around the world want to be part of the Olympic Games. Everyone wants a glimpse of the athletes and volunteering is one way to be near them. A total of 204,680 applications from all around the world were received by the Tokyo Organizing Committee. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, foreign spectators and volunteers are not allowed to enter Japan.

This leaves only residents of Japan to volunteer at the Games. There has been a mixed reaction from volunteers across the globe who will end up watching the event on television.

The 67-year-old debutant

When Munich hosted the Olympics in 1972, Martin Hans Esser, a German teenager, missed out on opportunities to witness the event. 67 years old now, Martin is the CEO of an advertising firm in Tokyo and is the oldest volunteer at the Games.

"I always wanted to be part of the Olympics, and it's a dream come true to be part of these historic games," said Martin, who will be managing conferences for the media.

Martin added:

"The Olympics is a great opportunity to work with young people. I might be a bit old, but the vibes here are so positive that I feel almost like a teenager. I'm excited to make my debut at this age."

The Olympics is a big platform to connect with people from across the world.

Applications for volunteering at the Games were accepted from 26 September 2018. There will be more than 70,000 volunteers at the Games, divided into two categories. Volunteers at the Olympic venues will be known as "Field Cast" whereas, at non-olympics venues such as airports and railway stations, they will be known as "City Cast".

Flags as nail polish

Akiko Ichimore, another volunteer at the Games, has been the center of everyone's attention. She painted the flags of ten different countries (Singapore, Italy, Great Britain, Brazil, Japan, Germany, South Korea, Argentina, Spain & USA) on each of her finger nails.

Akiko Ichimori painted flags of different countries on her finger nails

"This is my way of welcoming people to Japan," said Akiko, who works at a private marketing firm in Tokyo.

Volunteers who couldn't be part of the Games

Ron Finnigan from Ontario, Canada has been to 11 Olympics including the Winter Games. An engineer by profession, Ron loves trading pins at the Games and has volunteered at several past editions.

"Tokyo would have been my 12th Olympics. It's unfortunate that we won't be allowed due to COVID-19".

Ron Finnigan carrying torch during Vancover 1988 winter olympics and at opening ceremony of 2016 Rio Olympics

Tim Eubank from Manchester, England who volunteered at the Rio Olympics, says:

"A big part of volunteering is to see new cities and countries. Unfortunately, I'll not be able to see the beauty of Japan. I really feel sorry for the international volunteers who got selected but cannot be part of the games due to the pandemic."

Mumbai-based traveler and blogger Aahuti Sejpal says:

"The Rio Olympics was one of the best experiences of my life. But for the Tokyo Olympics, I wasn't really excited due to the pandemic. No regrets for missing it this year but I might apply for Paris 2024."

Aahuti Sejpal at the 2016 Rio Olympics

The Olympics is a great platform to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The heart of a volunteer is never measured in size, but by the depth of their commitment to make a difference in the lives of others.

