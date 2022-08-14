Mumbai Khiladis vs Gujarat Giants Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Preview, prediction, TV channel and live streaming details - Match 1, 14 Aug

Kho Kho is an age-old sport in the Indian culture. It is set to make a strong comeback with Ultimate Kho Kho League. In collaboration with the chairman of Dabur India, Mr. Amit Burman, the Kho Kho Federation of India will bring us the inaugural season of this league.

A total of six teams will be participating, and all the matches will be held at the Badminton Hall at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

The main aim of the league is to revive a dying game in India. The makers have changed some rules to make the game more exciting and hope to attract the Indian public to the game.

The six teams participating are Chennai Quick Guns, Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors, Odisha Juggernauts, Mumbai Khiladis, and Telugu Yoddhas.

Mumbai Khiladis will be taking on Gujarat Giants in the first match of the inaugural season of the Ultimate Kho Kho League.

The main focus of head coach Rajendra Sapte was youngsters in the auction and will be expecting them to showcase their best skills in the match. The youngsters will have the support of experienced senior players like Vijay Hajare (Skipper), Milind Kurpe, Gajanan Shengal, and Shreejesh S.

However, led by Ranjan Shetty, Gujarat Giants are looking strong. The Giants have Indian team players like Sagar Deepakraj Potdar and Abhinandan Mahadev Patil, who will bring much-needed experience to the team. These players, along with vice-captain Siva Reddy, will give the Giants an edge in the opening match.

Mumbai Khiladis vs Gujarat Giants Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match details

Match: Mumbai Khiladis vs Gujarat Giants, Match 1, Ultimate Kho Kho League 2022

Date and Time: Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Who will win today's Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match?

The Gujarat Giants will indeed have better chances in the season opener, but at the same time, their opponents can shock the crowd. It’s going to be an exciting match that will bring in much-needed publicity for the league.

Mumbai Khiladis vs Gujarat Giants match prediction: Giants to win Match 1 of UKK 2022

Where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 in India?

The Ultimate Kho Kho league will kick off on August 14, 2022 and conclude on September 4, 2022. Viewers can watch the matches live on Sony Ten 1 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Marathi, and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu.

The matches will also be live telecasted on SonyLIV.

