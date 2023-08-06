14-member Indian women's rugby team to be finalized during two-month camp

Rugby India is all set to reveal a 14-member Indian women's rugby team for the 2023 Asian Games. The Rugby team will be finalized in the ongoing two-month-long camp which is being held at SAI in Kolkata. Notably, a total of 40 players are taking part in the camp, but only 14 of them will be able to make it to the final squad.

The Indian women's rugby team will look forward to implementing the tactics being learned in the two-month camp. Competing in the event, the 14-member squad is determined to clutch India's first-ever podium finish at the Asian Games.

President of Indian Rugby optimistic of Indian women's rugby team for Asian Games

Notably, the national women's rugby team is currently placed seventh in the world rankings. Rahul Bose, the President of the Indian Rugby Football Union, is also optimistic to see his girls rise in the ranks, alongside clinching success at the Asiad. Since the national team is set to leave for Hangzhou, China on September 20th, Rahul has put a firm belief in the team's practice during the camps.

His statement reads:

“This is a great day in the history of Indian Rugby. We are privileged to have the opportunity for our women to compete at the Asian Games. Seeded 7th, we hope that our women will punch above their weight. Preparations are in full swing here at SAI, Kolkata, where the team will train for a period of around two months, before they leave for Hangzhou, China on 20 September 2023. During this period, the team shall also visit Borneo as a part of an international exposure tour."

The players, who were shortlisted for the camp, were evaluated for more than a year in national and international events. Moreover, the Indian rugby team has been performing well on the Asian level with back-to-back triumphs. Some of the events include Asia Rugby 7s Trophy, the Asia Rugby U20 Championship, and the Asia Rugby U18 Championship.

Shweta Shahi, Kalyani Patil, Chelsea Goswami, Lachmi Oraon, Mama Naik, Sheetal Sharma, and Jyothi Yellamma are some of the players likely to make it to the 14-player squad for the Asian Games.