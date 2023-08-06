14-year-old Indian Swimmer suspended for doping ahead of Asian Games 2023

India's National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has taken a firm stance on doping violations by provisionally suspending a 14-year-old swimmer from participating in the upcoming Asian Games in China.

The swimmer's identity has not been revealed, but he is among the 36 athletes suspended by NADA this year, as disclosed in the agency's latest update.

The young athlete tested positive for 19-norandrosterone, a prohibited performance-enhancing steroid known for its muscle-strengthening and recovery-boosting properties.

The substance is banned by major sporting organizations, including the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). It has caused significant concern in the sporting world due to its potential unfair advantages.

NADA's unwavering commitment to maintaining a clean and fair sporting environment has led to the suspension of several athletes found guilty of violating anti-doping regulations. The agency's strict policies aim to preserve the integrity and credibility of Indian sports on the global stage.

In the United States, the anti-doping agency has also been resolute in its efforts to curb doping offenses. This year alone, three American athletes have faced suspensions after testing positive for the same banned substance.

Nation's anti-doping authorities prioritize education and awareness initiatives to emphasize the significance of maintaining clean and ethical practices in sports.

Doping Concerns: India on par with Russia and Italy in WADA Report 2021

The media recently brought to light the suspension of a promising swimmer and a Wushu martial artist, Owais Sarwar Ahenger, expected to compete at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou on September 23.

Both athletes tested positive for a banned steroid and stimulant, raising concerns about doping in sports. The suspended swimmer's identity remains undisclosed, but the news of their suspension underscores the seriousness of the matter.

Owais Sarwar Ahenger, a prominent Wushu martial artist, had been preparing to represent India on the international stage but now faces the consequences of violating anti-doping regulations.

Both athletes tested positive for the same banned steroid, 19-norandrosterone, known for its muscle-strengthening properties, and a banned stimulant, which can enhance athletic performance.

India's standing in doping violations has raised concerns, with the country featuring alongside Russia and Italy in a report released by WADA in 2021. This indicates a pressing need for more comprehensive measures to combat doping in international sports and preserve the integrity of competitions.