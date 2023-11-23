1st Khelo India Para Games to be held from December 10

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced the dates and venues for the first edition of the Khelo India Para Games on Wednesday (November 22). The event will take place in New Delhi from December 10-17.

The Khelo India Para Games 2023 will be held across three Sports Authority of India venues in the capital city.

Thakur took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news.

"With great joy and satisfaction, I'm pleased to announce that the first edition of Khelo India Para-Games will be held from 10 to 17 December in New Delhi," he wrote in the caption.

The inaugural edition of the Khelo India Para Games will see over 1350 participants from across 32 states competing in seven disciplines. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur emphasized the importance of the tournament by saying:

"It is going to be a game-changer in our quest to improve para-sports in our country and in identifying and aiding talented specially-abled athletes."

Thakur concluded by wishing the players for the upcoming Khelo India Para Games and was confident of making the event a huge success. He said:

"I am sure that the first edition of the Khelo India Para Games will be a successful one and I extend my best wishes to the para-athletes for the upcoming games."

Khelo India Games has been a game-changer over the years

The Khelo India Games has been a huge boost to the country's development in sports at the grassroots level over the years. The Khelo India events include the Khelo India Youth Games, Khelo India University Games, and Khelo India Winter Games.

They have identified several players from these Khelo India events, who have made it to the big stage and represented the nation across several events over the years.

The Khelo India Para Games is also expected to prepare several players to represent India across various Para events, including the Asian Para Games and Paralympics in the near future.