2026 Commonwealth Games: Para sport, track cycling and swimming to lead medal count in Glasgow

The 2026 Commonwealth Games are reportedly going to be a real watch-and-feast event, especially as Glasgow is set to hand over upwards of 200 gold medals after 10 days of fierce, high-level competitions. The biggest hitters for events and medal counts come in para-sport, track cycling and swimming as the Commonwealth Games get into its 23rd version, as per Sportstar.

Set to take place from July 23 to August 2, the Games will be condensed into a tight 10-sport program, set across four main venues within an eight-mile radius of Glasgow. It aims to offer the maximum possible competitive action but with efficiency and a fan-friendly experience in mind.

But one of the showstoppers coming to Glasgow 2026 has to be the return of the iconic Commonwealth Mile, one of the signature events in athletics not seen at the Games since 1966. World Athletics president Sebastian Coe hailed its return to action as a defining moment that renews the legacy of the Commonwealth's premier track race.

However, the inclusion of the mixed 4x400m relay further diversifies the athletics programme and reflects the Games' commitment to gender-balanced competition.

Para sport set to break records at 2026 Commonwealth Games

The para-sport program, featuring in six of the 10 sports, will be another milestone, with a record 47 medal events included. This increased representation reflects the Games' commitment to inclusivity and high-level competition for para-athletes.

There will be a full program of 26 medals in track cycling, doubling the para-track cycling opportunities from Birmingham in 2022. For the first time at the Games, the C1-C3 (men) and C4-C5 (women) Time Trials and Individual Pursuits will feature, giving para cyclists an increased opportunity to compete at the highest level.

Other commanding sports to grace the medal count include swimming, with 56 events across both para and non-para categories. This also marks further development of the Commonwealth Games swimming events to global standards, considering the addition of the men's 800m freestyle and women's 1500m freestyle.

List of athletics competitions at the 2026 Commonwealth Games

The athletics competition at the 2026 Commonwealth Games will include the full range of track, jumping, and throwing events that guarantee the competitive level for all participating 74 territories. Events will be hosted in some of the best venues: the Commonwealth Arena, Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Scottish Exhibition Centre, Scotstoun Stadium, and Tollcross International Swimming Centre.

Speaking on behalf of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, its Chief Executive, Phil Batty, has indicated that this strong sporting program will make for an unmissable sporting experience, given the addition of para-sport extensions, showcase track cycling events, and historic athletics revivals.

