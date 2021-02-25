2032 Olympics: Brisbane emerges front-runner to host Summer Olympics and Paralympics

The city of Brisbane, Australia, has emerged as the front-runner to host the 2032 Olympics and the Paralympics.

This comes after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced it would enter into a 'Targeted Dialogue' with the Brisbane 2032 Committee and the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC).

While this does not guarantee that Brisbane would get the hosting rights for the 2032 Olympics, it does mean that the city is the big favorite to host the same.

Several countries had expressed interest to host the 2032 Olympics in recent years including Qatar, China, Korea, Germany, India, Indonesia, Spain, Turkey, United Kingdom, Netherlands and Hungary.

If Brisbane is eventually awarded the rights to host the 2032 Olympics, it would mark the third time in its history that Australia would host the multi-sport event.

Brisbane was earlier in consideration to host the 2028 edition, which has since been awarded to Los Angeles.

The IOC will now start more detailed discussions with the Brisbane 2032 Committee and the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC).



The Future Host Commission will maintain continuous dialogue with the other interested parties to further develop their projects. https://t.co/5Wiqc5UEMe — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) February 24, 2021

As expected, the news with regards to the 2032 Olympics was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from the Australian Olympic officials.

We welcome this morning's announcement that the IOC have given the Brisbane candidature 'preferred host status' for the 2032 Olympic Games. 👉 https://t.co/KeFv23ljNh pic.twitter.com/jY7948PtYe — AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) February 24, 2021

"We're very excited by this development. It puts Queensland in the box seat, and I know that every level of government is absolutely united in working together to make this happen." - @AnnastaciaMP on “Targeted Dialogue” for Brisbane to host the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. pic.twitter.com/RghoVuouxr — AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) February 25, 2021

2032 Olympics could be the third time for Australia to host the Games

Fireworks light up the Sydney Opera House at the Closing Ceremony of the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games

If the IOC does award the 2032 Olympics hosting rights to Brisbane, Australia will join the United States, United Kingdom and France as nations to have hosted three or more Summer Olympics editions. (Note - Paris 2024 will mark the third time that France will host the Summer Olympics).

Australia first hosted the Summer Olympics in Melbourne in 1956 and later in Sydney in the year 2000.

Known for its strong sporting culture, Australia has consistently been among the top 10 medal winners in recent editions of the Summer Olympics.

The Australians best performance at the Summer Olympics came when they finished 3rd in the medal tally at the 1956 Games in Melbourne.

Australia also finished 4th in the medals tally at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney and the 2004 Games in Athens.

If their past record while hosting the Olympics is anything to go by, Australia could be looking at another rich haul of medals if the hosting rights are eventually awarded to Brisbane.