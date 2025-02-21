23rd National Paralympic Athletics Championship Medal Tally: Updated standings after the tournament

Haryana finished atop the 23rd National Paralympic Athletics Championship Medal Tally with 106 medals, having won 49 gold, 32 silver, and 25 bronze medals across three days.

Tamil Nadu secured the second position in the medal tally with 47 medals, including 17 gold, 18 silver, and 12 bronze medals. The hosts had a decent outing at the 23rd National Paralympic Athletics Championship that took place in Chennai from February 17 to 20.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh finished third in the standings with 32 medals. They won 14 gold, 17 silver, and 11 bronze medals in Chennai. Rajasthan finished fourth with 61 medals, having bagged 13 gold, 22 silver, and 26 bronze medals. Despite a rich medal haul, they finished below Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh due to fewer gold medals.

Maharashtra secured fifth place in the medal tally with 27 medals, courtesy of 11 gold, three silver, and 13 bronze medals. With 30 medals, Gujarat finished sixth in the standings. They clinched 12 bronze, nine silver, and as many gold medals in the National Para Athletics Championship 2025.

Delhi finished seventh in the medal tally with 37 medals, including eight gold, 14 silver, and 15 bronze medals. Both Gujarat and Delhi had great outings in the competition but fell short of gold medals and thus finished below Maharashtra in the standings.

Which other states won medals at the 23rd National Paralympic Athletics Championship?

Karnataka earned a total of 17 medals in the tournament, including eight gold, five silver, and four bronze medals. Andhra Pradesh, on the other hand, finished ninth in the standings with 15 medals, having clinched five gold, four silver, and six bronze medals.

Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) secured the 10th position in the medal tally with 15 medals. They won four gold, six silver, and five bronze medals in the tournament. Despite Andhra Pradesh and SSCB having the same number of medals, AP finished above the latter with one extra gold medal.

