3rd SABA Women’s Championship 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Nepal

India is atop the 3rd SABA Women’s Championship 2025 points table following a massive 113-32 victory over Nepal in the season opener at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, February 23. The hosts have two points and a point difference of 81, having scored 113 points and conceded 32 points.

Meanwhile, Nepal is last in the standings with one point and a point difference of -81, including 32 points for and 113 points against. Conversely, Maldives is currently second on the points table and will begin its campaign against Nepal on Monday.

As far as Sunday's match is concerned, India had the upper hand throughout the game against Nepal. The first quarter score was 23-6, while the second quarter was 19-4. India won the third quarter 36-9 and finished the fourth quarter with a score of 35-13.

The hosts will play their final group stage fixture against Maldives on Tuesday, February 25, followed by the top two teams on the points table locking horns with each other in the final on Wednesday (February 26).

What happened during the previous edition of the SABA Women’s Championship?

Sri Lanka won the previous two editions of the SABA Women's Championship in 2016 and 2022. Nepal finished as the runners-up in both editions while Maldives secured the third position. Bhutan finished fourth in two seasons of the competition, while Bangladesh secured fifth spot in the inaugural edition.

The gold, silver, and bronze medals in both editions were awarded to the top three teams at the end of the group stage. There were no knockout stage matches or the final to decide the winner in the first two seasons.

SABA Women's Championship 2022

Champion - Sri Lanka

Second Place - Nepal

Third Place - Maldives

Fourth Place - Bhutan

SABA Women's Championship 2016

Champion - Sri Lanka

Second Place - Nepal

Third Place - Maldives

Fourth Place - Bhutan

