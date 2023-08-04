4 Nations Para-Badminton International 2023: Indian results at the end of Day 2

Day 2 of the 4 Nations Para-Badminton International 2023 in Sheffield, England, saw some epic battles from Indian para-shuttlers. This includes an all-Indian affair in the SL 3-SL 4 Round Three Men's Doubles match.

The second-seeded Nitesh Kumar and Tarun found 37 minutes against Nehal Gupta and Nilesh Balu Gaikwad to win by 21-12, 17-21, and 21-14 in Round Three.

Earlier in the day, the top seeds in the same category, Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam, defeated the French pair of Guillaume Gailly and Mathieu Thomas in straight games to move to the third round of the 4 Nations Para-Badminton International.

Pramod Bhagat was also in action in the mixed doubles and men's singles. Pramod and Manisha Ramadass went down fighting in the mixed doubles competition against the Indonesia pair of Fredy Setiawan/Khalimatus, who came from behind to defeat their opponents by 16-21, 24-22, 21-18. Pramod and Manisha won their singles campaign in straight games.

In the same category, another Indian mixed doubles pair, Raj Kumar/Parul D Parmar, went down to the top seed Lucas Mazur/Faustine Noël in three games in Round Three.

Krishna Nagar/Nithya Sre also won their third match in the Third Round by defeating Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai/Choi Wing Kei in straight games to advance to the next round of the 4 Nations Para-Badminton International.

Indian pair Ruthick Ragupathi/Manasi Girishchandra Joshi was tested by French pair Meril/Coraline in the third round. The Indian duo won 21-15, 18-21, and 21-18 to win the third-round match by 44 minutes.

Ruthick lost his singles match in straight games, while Manasi advanced to the next round. Nitesh Kumar and Parul also advanced to the next round in the singles competition of the 4 Nations Para-Badminton International.

In the SL 3-SL 4 Men's doubles, India's Manoj/Deep Ranjan had a thrilling finish against Japan's Joo Dongjae/Shin Kyung Hwan. The duo took 57 minutes to defeat the Japanese pair by 21-17, 20-22, 21-17.

4 Nations Para-Badminton International 2023: Day Two Result (Indians Only)

Here are the Day 2 results of the 4 Nations Para-Badminton International 2023

Men's Singles:

(SL 4 category, R3)

Sukant Kadam (India) beat Marcel Adam (Germany) 21-16, 21-10

Lucas Mazur (France) beat Deep Ranjan (India) 21-6, 21-9

Tarun (India) beat Rogerio Junior (Brazil) 21-14, 21-16

(SL 3 Category, R3)

Nitesh Kumar (India) beat Oleksandr Chyrkov 21-18, 13-21, 21-12

(SH 6 Category, R2)

Krishna Nagar (India) beat Charles Noakes (France) 8-21, 21-16, 21-15

(SU 5 Category, R3)

Dheva (Indonesia) beat Chirag Baretha (India) 21-13, 21-16

Women's Singles:

(SL 3 Category, Round 3)

Parul (India) beat Amonrat (Australia) 21-14, 21-8

(SU 5 Category, Round 3)

Kaede (Japan) beat Arati Patil (India) 21-11, 21-10

(SL 4 Category, Round 3)

Faustine (France) beat Jyoti (India) 15-21, 21-13, 21-14

(SH6 Category, R3)

Nithya (India) beat Cai Yi-Lin (Chinese Taipei) 21-8, 21-10

(SU5 Category, R3)

Manisha (India) beat Rosa (Italy) 21-16, 21-10

Mixed Doubles:

(SL 3-SU 5 category, R2)

Ruthick/Manasi (India)/ Taiyo/Noriko (Japan) 21-18, 21-15

Fredy/Khalimatus (Indonesia) beat Pramod Bhagat/Manisha 16-21, 24-22, 21-18

Lucas/Faustine (France) beat Rajkumar/Parul (India) 15-21, 21-15, 21-17

(SH6 Category, R3)

Krishna/Nithya beat Chu Man Kai/Choi Wing Kei (Hong Kong) 21-19, 21-17

Men's Doubles:

(SU 5 Category, R3)

Chirag/Raj Kumar (India) beat Robert/Sean (England) 21-14, 21-16

(SL3-SL4 Category, R3)

Deep Ranjan/Manoj beat Joo Dongjae/Shin Kyung (Japan) 21-17, 20-22, 21-17

Pramod Bhagat/Sukant Kadam (India) beat Guillaume/Mathieu 21-17, 21-12

Women's Doubles:

(SL3-SU5 Category, R3)

Manasi/Thulasimathi (India) beat Cambell (England)/Diana (Peru) 21-7, 21-9