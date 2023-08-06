4 Nations Para-Badminton International 2023: Indian results at the end of Day 4

The 4 Nations Para-Badminton International 2023 in Sheffield, England, witnessed the semi-final of various categories on Saturday (August 5). On Sunday, seven shuttlers will fight for the title in different categories of the coveted tournament.

In the SL 3-SU 5 mixed doubles, Pramod Bhagat/Manisha Ramadass qualified for the final with a 21-12, 21-19 win over their countrymates Ruthick and Manasi. Also, Pramod Bhagat made it to the singles final after defeating Nitesh Kumar in straight games, 21-17 and 21-19.

In the Women's singles, Manisha Ramadas went down to France's Maud Lefort in a 31-minute battle. She lost by 18-21, 14-21. India's Manasi also failed to make it to the final but she went down fighting against Halime Yildiz. The Indian lost the 43-minute battle by 15-21, 21-18, 13-21. Amongst all the categories, only Nithya Sre made it to the Women's Singles final from India. She defeated Giuliana Poveda in straight games in the SH6 category.

Sukant Kadam and Krishna Nagar were also in action in the Men's singles event on Saturday. Krishna edged past Brazil's Vitor Tavares in three tight games to make it to the final. Sukant Kadam lost his semi-final after winning the first game. He went down to Fredy Setiawan by 21-7, 15-21, 16-21.

Indians will be seen in action in the Men's Doubles final across different categories. In an all-Indian affair in the SL3-SL4 semi-final, Pramod Bhagat/Sukant Kadam defeated Nitesh Kumar/Tarun in straight games 21-19, 21-12. They will face another Indian pair, Deep Ranjan/Manoj Sarkar in the final. The Indian duo defeated the Frenchmen Guillaume/Mathieu to make it to the final of the 4 Nations Para-Badminton International 2023.

4 Nations Para-Badminton International 2023: Day Four Result (Indians Only)

Men's Singles Semifinal:

(SL3)

Pramod Bhagat (India) beat Nitesh Kumar (India) 21-17, 21-19

(SL4)

Fredy Setiawan beat Sukant Kadam (India) 7-21, 21-15, 21-16

(SH6)

Krishna Nagar (India) beat Vitor Tavares (Brazil) 21-19, 14-21, 21-14

Women's Singles Semifinal:

(SL3)

Syakuroh beat Mandeep Kaur (India) 21-17, 21-19

(SH6)

Nithya (India) beat Giuliana Poveda Flores 21-10, 24-22

(SU5)

Maud Lefort (France) beat Manisha (India) 21-18, 21-14

Mixed Doubles Semifinal:

(SL3-SU5)

Pramod/Manisha (India) beat Ruthick/Manasi (India) 21-12, 21-19

(SH6)

Subhan/Rina (Indonesia) beat Krishna/Nithya (India) 21-12, 21-11

Men's Doubles Semifinal:

(SL-3-SL-4)

Deep Ranjan/Manoj (India) beat Guillaume/Mathieu (France) 21-10, 21-11

Pramod/Sukant (India) beat Nitesh Kumar/Tarun (India) 21-19, 21-12

Women's Doubles Semifinal:

(SL3-SU5)

Manasi/Thulasimathi(India) beat Parul/Shanthiya(India) 21-9, 21-12