49-member contingent to represent India at Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025

Team India will send a 49-member contingent to the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025, scheduled to take place in Turin, Italy, from March 8 to 15. The Indian contingent includes 30 athletes and 19 support staff.

The Asian nation will compete in six sports disciplines - Alpine Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Floorball, Short-track Speed Skating, Snowboarding, and Snowshoeing.

The 12th edition of the Special Olympics World Winter Games will feature eight disciplines. Over 1,500 athletes and 621 support staff from 102 countries will be in action next month from March 8 onwards.

India has a rich history in the Special Olympics World Winter Games, with an impressive medal haul and performances in the past 11 editions. They have earned a total of 167 medals over the years, including 73 gold, 49 silver, and 45 bronze medals across various disciplines.

Wishing the athletes the best, Dr. Mallika Nadda, president of Special Olympics Bharat was quoted as saying in the press release:

“I would like to extend my best wishes to athletes who will represent India at the Special Olympics Winter Games. Their hard work and dedication inspire us all, and we look forward to witnessing their spirited performances in Turin. We are extremely excited to watch our athletes in action and are sure that they will make the country proud yet again on the global stage.”

The opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025 will take place on March 8 at 6:00 pm local time (10:30 pm IST). The event is scheduled to take place at Inalpi Arena.

Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025: List of disciplines

Here is the complete list of disciplines at the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025:

Alpine Skiing Cross Country Skiing DanceSport Figure Skating Floorball Motor Activity Training Program (MATP) Snowboarding Snowshoeing Short Track Speed Skating

