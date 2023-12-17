World Para Badminton No. 2 ranked pair of Manasi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan won the women's doubles title in the SL3 - SU5 category at the 5th Fazza Dubai Para Badminton International 2023. The duo emerged as the only winners among six finals that India played on Sunday, December 17.

After clinching the 4 Nations Para-Badminton title in Sheffield and silver medal at the Para Asian Games in Hangzhou, Joshi and Murugesan added another crown to their decorated cap. Despite going down in the first game to the Indonesian pair of Leani Ratri Oktila and Khalimatus Sadiyah, the Indians resurged well to claim the next two games 15-21, 21-14 & 21-6.

The mixed doubles pair of Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramadass lost in straight sets 14-21, 11-21 against Hikmat Ramdani and Leani Ratri Oktila to settle for a silver. Tokyo Paralympic gold medalist Pramod also finished second to England's Daniel Bethell 21-17, 21-18 in the men's singles SL3 final.

List of medal winners at Fazza Dubai Para Badminton International 2023

Manasi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan - Gold in women's doubles SL3 - SU5

Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramadass - Silver in mixed doubles SL3 - SU5

Pramod Bhagat - Silver in men's singles in SL3

Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj - Silver in men's singles SL4

Thulasimathi Murugesan - Silver in women's singles SU5

Manoj Sarkar - Silver in men's doubles SL3 - SL4

Thulasimathi Murugesan suffers defeat in hard-fought women's singles

Thulasimathi Murugesan went down 9-21 in the first game against China's Yang Qiu Xia but made a comeback in second game, winning 21-18. However, the Indian couldn't continue her resilience and lost the final in the third game (16-21).

In the men's singles match, Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj suffered defeats in straight games by Malaysian para shuttler Mohd Amin Burhanuddin. Manoj Sarkar, who paired up with Korea's Cho Nadan in the men's doubles in this tournament, lost to a full-fledged Korean pair of Joo Dongjae and Shin Kyung Hwan.