"A sporting performance that will make every Indian proud" - Narendra Modi on India's performance at the FISU World University Games 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded India's remarkable achievements at the 31st World University Games, held in Chengdu, China. The spirited performance displayed by Indian athletes has not only etched a historic milestone but has also ignited a sense of pride and elation among the entire nation.

India's triumphant campaign concluded with an unprecedented tally of 26 medals - 11 gold, 5 silver, and 10 bronze, catapulting the country to the seventh position in the overall medal standings.

In an exuberant display of patriotism and pride, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media on Tuesday to extend his heartfelt salute to the Indian athletes who delivered a spectacular performance at the 31st World University Games (WUG).

Narendra Modi tweeted:

"A sporting performance that will make every Indian proud! A salute to our incredible athletes who have brought glory to the nation and inspired upcoming sports persons."

The remarkable achievements reflect the collective efforts of the athletes, coaches, and the entire sports fraternity in the country. The Indian PM added:

His words serve as an inspiration for aspiring athletes and send a clear message that their efforts are recognized and celebrated at the highest echelons of the government.

The record-breaking tally of 11 golds, underscores the potential and talent that lie within the Indian sporting community.

"Our best performance ever, it includes 11 Golds, 5 Silvers, and 10 Bronzes, " Modi added.

The Prime Minister's tweet commends the Indian contingent for their outstanding accomplishments and unwavering dedication to achieving excellence.

This victory holds special importance as it exceeds India's previous World University Games medal tally, showcasing remarkable progress. Prior to the 2023 games, India had secured 21 medals—6 gold, 6 silver, and 9 bronze—across various editions.