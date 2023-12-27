In an intelligent move to bolster its bid for the Olympic Games in 2036, Ahmedabad is gearing up to establish five cutting-edge sporting venues. Marking a collaborative effort between the Indian government and the state government of Gujarat, this initiative encompasses the construction of an Olympic-standard football ground along with four other additional venues.

Out of these four venues will be two indoor arenas, a tennis stadium, and an aquatic centre. Notably, these proposed stadiums will find their home in the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave, located alongside the well-known Narendra Modi Stadium. As part of this extensive development plan, the Sabarmati riverfront is anticipated for a transformative makeover.

According to a Times of India report, this notable plan has attained approval from the Indian (center) and Gujarat (state) governments and makes the provision for the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (Auda) to begin the tendering process for the construction of these state-of-the-art venues.

What will be the seating capacity of each new stadium for the 2036 Olympic Games?

In order to fulfil the Olympic standards, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave will feature the football ground with an estimated capacity of 50,000 watchers. Furthermore, two indoor arenas with accommodations of 18,000 and 10,000, an aquatics centre adjusting 12,000, along a tennis centre with a seating of 10,000 are also in the channel.

It is pertinent to mention that in October, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, officially announced the country's bid for the extravagant events including the 2036 Summer Olympics and the 2030 Youth Olympics. Modi's announcement came during the 141st International Olympic Committee Session in Mumbai. However, the decision regarding hosts would not come before 2026 or 2027 as revealed by the IOC.

Note that Poland was another country to bid for the 2036 Olympic Games rights. The other countries likely to raise a bid include Mexico, Turkey, Egypt, and China. If India wins the bid, it will be the first time the sport-loving nation will host this multi-sport Olympic Games event.