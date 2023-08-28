Anju Bobby George recognized among '40 Women Who Changed Athletics'

Indian athlete Anju Bobby George has gained honor as one of the '40 Women Who Changed Athletics', an eminent list curated by World Athletics to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the World Athletics Championships in 2023.

This outstanding honor, however, has arrived with a glaring exclusion - the absence of Russian athletes. This exclusion has not gone silent and has ignited discomfort within the Russian sporting unit.

In stark difference, the United States maintains its authority on the list with a vibrant presence of six athletes, stressing the nation's important effect on the world of athletics.

Following is Kenya, elevating five remarkable partakers who have assisted notably to the sport. Various other nations like Canada, Australia, Norway, and China, have also gained distinction for their female athletes, further underscoring the transnational scope of this checklist.

Anju Bobby George's incorporation in the list carries particular significance, as she stands as the only representative from Southeast Asia. This attainment spotlights her phenomenal accomplishments and her enduring assistance in the domain of athletics. Further, China's presence on the list backs its level as a rising athletic powerhouse in Asia.

Yet, the noticeable absence of Russian athletes from this esteemed list of '40 Women Who Changed Athletics' has incited dispute and debate within the arena of athletics. Three-time pole vault world champion and world record holder, Yelena Isinbaeva, voiced her dissatisfaction by sharing a video of her historic success in Helsinki in 2005, where she set a world record at 5.01 meters.

While opening up on seeing Russians excluded from '40 Women Who Changed Athletics', she added (via The Bridge):

"I remind to the re-elected President of World Athletics of the influence that Yelena Isinbaeva has had on the development of athletics in the world over the past 20 years."

Isinbaeva blamed World Athletics for endeavoring to erase her special legacy from the annals of record. She passionately reminded the world of her deep impact on the development of athletics over the past two decades.

Anna Chicherova draws comparisons between counterparts and rivals after Russians were excluded from '40 Women Who Changed Athletics'

Uniting the chorus of discontentment, former Russian high jumper Anna Chicherova expressed her astonishment at the absence of any Russian athletes on the index. She pointed to an American athlete, Stacy Dragila, who was included, drawing a comparison and underlining the massive assistance made by Russian athletes to the sport of athletics.

"It’s just funny to me that not a single one of our athletes is on this list," Chicherova said (via The Bridge).

The exclusion of Russian athletes from the '40 Women Who Changed Athletics' list has kindled a vigorous debate within the global athletics community, with many seconding for the recognition of Russian athletes' perpetual impact on the sport's legacy.