Annu Rani and Kishore Jena win gold medals at Lebanon Athletics Championships 2023

In a remarkable display at the Lebanon Athletics Championships 2023, the Indian athletes have shown resilience and determination. Competing among the top names, Annu Rani and Kishore Jena stood out and managed well-deserving gold medals.

The two Indian athletes won their respective medals while competing in the women's and men's javelin throw events.

The Lebanon Athletics Championships 2023 took place in Beirut on Friday and the viewers witnessed some powerful throws in the event. Kishore, who was the winner in the men's event, threw for 78.96 m, whereas Annu, competing in the women's event, showed her prowess by throwing for 55.32m to earn her gold.

In another outstanding display, an Indian athlete, Shivpal, also demonstrated his hard work, yet fell short of the gold. However, Shivpal did win the silver after missed out on gold by a narrow margin. In the javelin throw men's event, he achieved a distance of 73.34m.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) proudly shared the Indian trio's achievement on their Twitter page:

Athletics Federation of India @afiindia Indian javelin throwers dominated Lebanon national championship held in Beirut in evening today. Kishore Jena (78.96m) was winner in the men's event, while Annu Rani (55.32m) won gold in the women's event. Shivpal won silver (73.34m) in men's event. pic.twitter.com/mt1jx3I0Fn

Indian fans disappointed by performances of Annu Rani, Kishore Jena, and Shivpal in Lebanon Athletics Championships 2023

Despite the fact that three Indians earned medals, the people in the comment section of AFI's tweet did not seem satisfied with their performances. They believe that the trio will not be able to qualify for the World Championships if these performances continue.

Notably, Annu's performance was far from her national record, where she set a mark of 63.82m last year. In all four competitions she has participated in since the Commonwealth Games 2022, Annu has failed to surpass the 60m mark.

However, this time, her distance was double that of the silver medalist Lynn Nader who threw at 26.48m in the Lebanon Athletics Championships 2023 on Saturday.

As far as Kishore is concerned, his personal best in the javelin throw is 82.87. He was nowhere near this mark in the Lebanon Athletics Championships 2023. Shivpal, who is the Tokyo 2020 Olympian, enjoys a personal best of 86.23m that he achieved back in 2020 in Doha.