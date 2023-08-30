Anurag Thakur unveils Khelo India Initiatives on National Sports Day 2023

The Honourable Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, marked National Sports Day by inaugurating the third edition of the Fit India Quiz and unveiling significant digital initiatives.

The event was graced by 500 schoolchildren, elite athletes, and officials from MYAS, SAI, and the National Sports Federations. Minister Anurag Thakur's digital initiatives included launching a National Sports Federations portal and introducing an information booklet on sports infrastructure projects under the Khelo India Scheme.

Amidst these unveilings, accolades were showered on the 4x400m men's relay team that recently established an Asian record at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Addressing the gathering, Anurag Thakur paid tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, emphasizing his role in India's Olympic gold medals. He underscored coaches and athletes' contributions to the nation's sporting prowess.

Thakur highlighted the sporting fervor sweeping India, citing a staggering 3526 events taking place nationwide. He marveled at the meteoric rise from 18 medals in 60 years at the World University Games to 26 medals in a single year.

The success story embraced diverse sports like chess, wrestling, and archery, spotlighting remarkable talents like Praggnanandha, Antim Panghal, and Aditi Gopichand Swami. Anurag Thakur celebrated the achievements of the 4x400m relay team and Neeraj Chopra's consistent triumphs.

The event also marked the launch of the third edition of the Fit India Quiz, boasting a generous prize pool of Rs 3.25 crore. Thakur expressed amazement at the quiz's reach, spanning from the Tenga valley in Arunachal to Andaman and remote locales.

The Khelo India Scheme's transformative impact was encapsulated in an information booklet showcasing existing and upcoming sports infrastructure across states.

To pay tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, sports and fitness activities were held across various government offices, schools, and colleges. Competitive games spanned age groups from 18 to 60+ years.

"From the field of sports to right up there on the moon with Chandrayaan, we have made our mark. This is new India. Our athletes have done it all to make us reach on top" said Anurag Thakur.

Anurag Thakur launches digital portals for sports federations and infrastructure

In line with India's digital vision, the National Sports Federations (NSFs) portal's launch signifies a major leap in efficiency and governance. Serving as a unified digital platform, it simplifies processes like the annual renewal of NSF recognition and federation elections and enhances coordination between the Department of Sports and NSFs.

The portal marks a departure from the traditional paper-based system, eliminating the need for physical document submissions and promoting transparency. Similarly, an online application and processing portal was introduced for managing proposals related to sports infrastructure and equipment under the Khelo India Scheme.

Starting September 1, 2023, the portal will facilitate proposal submissions from grantees, states, and UTs, fostering a more streamlined and tech-savvy approach to sports administration.