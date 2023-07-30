Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) condemns China for issuing stapled visas to three Wushu players

The Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) has sharply rebuked China for issuing three state-based Wushu players stapled visas. The AOA views this action as discriminatory and insulting to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident came to light when eight players and four officials were set to depart for Chengdu, China, to participate in the World University Games. However, they were halted by the government after it was revealed that three female players from Arunachal Pradesh had received stapled visas from the Chinese embassy.

AOA Secretary General Bamang Tago firmly stated that China's stapled visas were discriminatory and an insult to the entire nation's Wushu athletes. The affected players, Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega, and Mepung Lamgu, were part of the 12-member Indian team representing the country.

Moreover, four players from the group were also selected for the Indian Wushu team for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games. However, due to China's actions, there are concerns that sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh might face further deprivation when participating in international sporting events.

In response, the Indian External Affairs Ministry has lodged a "strong protest" with China. They emphasized the need for fair treatment in the visa regime for Indian citizens, irrespective of domicile or ethnicity.

Meanwhile, the AOA is taking decisive action to address the issue. They have called for a special general body meeting on August 5, 2023, to strategize a democratic movement and protest against the discriminatory treatment of their athletes.

AOA aims to lead the movement and seek support from all stakeholders. They aim to fight for justice and uphold the rights of Arunachalee athletes in international sports events without any discrimination.

Persistent stapled visa issue affects Arunachal Pradesh sportspersons in the past

The recurring problem of stapled visas from China continues to plague sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh. In the past, several athletes have missed out on international events due to this discriminatory practice.

Back in 2011, an official of the Indian Weightlifting Federation and a weightlifter from Arunachal Pradesh were slated to participate in a grand prix event in China. However, they were denied the opportunity after being issued stapled visas.

Similarly, five karate players from Arunachal Pradesh were to attend a championship in China during the same year. Additionally, two young archers set to compete in the Youth World Archery Championship faced the same unfortunate fate.

This recurring issue has raised concerns about the fair treatment of Arunachalee athletes and their rights to participate in international sports events without discrimination.