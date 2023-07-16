Asian Athletics Championships 2023: DP Manu wins silver in javelin throw

On the final day of the Asian Athletics Championships 2023, DP Manu added to India's burgeoning medals tally with a silver in the javelin throw. Overall, the country collected 16 more medals, to take their medals tally of 27. This includes six gold, 12 silver, and nine bronze medals.

DP Manu stood out as he participated in the javelin throw event and proved his mettle securing second place with his efforts. The throw of 81.01m gifted him a well-deserving silver medal in the final round.

Unfortunately, none of the Indian athletes apart from Manu shone in the javelin throw event. In Neeraj Chopra's absence, who is the most elite javelin thrower hailing from the country, the nation missed out on a gold medal.

Another Indian athlete, Annu Rani, tried to fight well in the women's javelin throw but had to settle for fourth place. Annu threw for 59.01m, which did not earn her any of the three medals.

DP Manu is Asia's second-best javelin thrower after Neeraj Chopra

Notably, the 23-year-old DP Manu is the season's second-best thrower after Neeraj Chopra with a best effort of 84.33m. He strove to do better as he could throw the iron spear beyond 80m in his last attempt. Manu managed throws of 78.22m, 79.83m, 78.78m, 75.35m, followed by a foul.

It is pertinent to mention that India currently have 27 medals and is placed third after Japan and China. While Japan has 33 medals to their name and the most golds, China just has two more golds than India, completing a tally of 22 medals overall, five less than India.

The last time when the competition took place, back in 2019, India totalled 16 medals. The country has significantly enhanced their standards since then.

The Asian Athletics Championships are happening after a gap of four years. Although it was scheduled to take place back in 2021, COVID-19 forced a cancellation.