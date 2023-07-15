Asian Athletics Championships 2023: India claims gold in 4×400m mixed relay

The fourth day (July 15) of the Asian Athletics Championships, being held in Bangkok, has turned out to be a remarkable one for India. The country's track athletes clinched the gold medal in the 4x400m mixed relay event.

The Indian team comprising Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Rajesh Ramesh, Amoj Jacob, and Subha Venkatesan took 3:14.70 to secure the top spot on the podium. In the process, they also created a new national record. They dominated the track event and performed as per the expectations.

In the 4x400m mixed relay event, the silver medal went to Sri Lanka, as they took 3:15.41 to complete the race. The athletes from Japan won the bronze medal. They finished in the third position with a timing of 3:15.71.

India's medal count rises to 14 at the Asian Athletics Championships

The Indian athletes have won 14 medals so far at the Asian Athletics Championships. On the first day (July 12), Abhishek Pal opened India's medal account by winning bronze in men's 10,000 meters.

Medal winners of the second day (July 13) at Asian Athletics Championships were: Jyothi Yarraji (Gold) in women's 100-meter hurdles; Abdulla Aboobacker (Gold) in men's triple jump; Ajay Kumar Saroj (Gold) in men's 1500 meters; Aishwarya Kailash Mishra (Bronze) in women's 400 meters and Tejaswin Shankar (Bronze) in decathlon.

On the third day (July 14) of the event, Tajinderpal Singh Toor clinched gold in the men's shot put, while Parul Chaudhary also won gold in the women's 3000 meters steeplechase. Shaili Singh took home the silver medal in the women's long jump.

Saturday has been another impressive day for India as Murali Sreeshankar grabbed the silver medal in men's long jump and qualified for the Paris Olympics.

Other silver medalists of the day are: Sarvesh Kushare in men's high jump and Swapna Barman in women's heptathlon. Meanwhile, Santhosh Kumar clinched bronze in men's 400-meter hurdles. In addition, the mixed 4x400m relay team has claimed the gold.