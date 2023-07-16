Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Parul Chaudhary and Ankita win medals in Women's 5000m race

A masterly long-distance runner from India, Parul Chaudhary attained a remarkable feat at the Asian Athletics Championships 2023. Surprisingly, she bagged her second medal of the tournament.

While competing on the final day of the prestigious event, she claimed a silver medal in the highly competitive women's 5000m race.

This silver medal was followed by a well-deserved gold she claimed a day ago in the 3000m steeplechase event, where she showed her excellence in the sport.

During the 5000m final, she clocked an impressive 15 minutes and 52.35 seconds and finished in second place. As Yuma Yamamoto of Japan clocked a slightly better time with 15:51.16, she ended up securing a gold medal and was the only athlete to surpass Parul in the final. Despite falling short by just a place, Parul made her nation proud.

Currently, the Indian long-distance runner holds the national record in the 5000m event, with a timing of 15:10.35. Her achievements in the Asian Athletics Championships further affirm her place as among India's leading long-distance runners.

Apart from Parul, another talented Indian athlete, Ankita also added to India's glory in the prestigious event. She clinched third place while competing in the same event, which earned her a bronze medal. She completed the race in 16:03.33, which let India secure two medals in the same event.

Gulveer Singh wins bronze in Men's 5000m race at Asian Athletics Championships

India's success in the tournament does not halt here as another Indian sportsman, Gulveer Singh, proved his mettle. Running in the men's 5000m category, he clocked 13:48.33 and crossed the line third, which earned him a bronze medal.

Back-to-back medals for India disbursed among males and females depict the nation's expertise in the sport.

Prior to this achievement, Gulveer had attained a fifth-place finish in the 10,000m event. However, another Indian athlete, Abhishek Pal, clocked an impressive time of 29:33.26, crossing the line third, which earned him a bronze medal.

Overall, India has collected 27 medals which places them third on the championships' rankings. They are placed after Japan and China, who have 33 and 22 medals to their name, respectively. China stands above India by winning two additional golds.