Asian Athletics Championships: Krishan Kumar and KM Chanda win silver medals in 800m race

Indian athlete Krishan Kumar attained an outstanding result in the Asian Athletics Championships 2023 as he bagged a well-deserving silver medal. Taking part in the highly competitive 800m category, Krishan held his own, but missed out on a gold by a narrow margin.

His success, however, contributed to India's overall medal tally, as the nation secured its 17th medal in the tournament.

Apart from Krishan, another Indian athlete, KM Chanda, also displayed her prowess. She also set new records by securing a silver medal. While Chanda ran in the women's 800m race, she finished in an impressive time frame of 2:01.58, which earned her a silver medal. Chanda was only outran by Sri Lanka's MK Dissanayaka, who clocked at 2:00.66.

In the men's 800m category, Krishan ran with endurance and finished in an astounding time frame of 1 minute, 45.88 seconds. This remarkable silver medal-winning achievement puts him only next to Qatar's Abubaker H Abdalla, who clocked 1:45.53.

As far as the best records of the aforementioned Indian athletes are concerned, Kumar's previous personal best stood at 1:46.17. However, Chanda matched her previous record of 2:01.58 on the final day of the Asian Athletics Championships.

India secures 27 medals in Asian Athletics Championships

The Asian Athletics Championships took place from July 12 to 16 in Bangkok, Thailand. The tournament was being held after a hiatus of four years as the last edition took place in 2019.

Overall, the Indian contingent showed remarkable performances throughout the competition and ended up securing 27 well-deserving medals. This exceptional tally includes six gold, 12 silvers, and nine bronze.

The event was supposed to take place in 2021 in Hangzhou, China, but had to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 widespread. Back in 2019 also, India had an impressive performance, totalling 16 medals, including two gold, seven silvers, and as many bronze medals.