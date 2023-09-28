Asian Games 2023 3x3 Basketball Points Table: Updated standings after Day 4

In the preliminary 3x3 Basketball Women's Round Robin Pool at the Asian Games 2023, India currently finds itself at the bottom of the points table. After a valiant effort, India faced consecutive losses in their opening matches.

Their matches have seen them average 11.0 points per game, leading to a total of 22 points. India faced defeat at the Deqing Geographic Information Park Basketball Court in Hangzhou, succumbing to China with a score of 8-22 in the Asian Games 2023.

At the top of the table sits China (CHN), who have played one match and emerged victorious. They hold the distinction of being the top-seeded team entering the tournament.

Following closely behind is Uzbekistan (UZB), also with one match and a win to their name. Their win percentage matches that of China, standing at 100%. The upcoming clash between China and Uzbekistan will be the pivotal final match of the Women's Round Robin Pool A, determining the table-toppers.

Vaishnavi Yadav shines amidst adversity as India falls short

India's women's basketball team faced China in a highly anticipated showdown at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. The match, a gripping contest, ultimately culminated in a victory for China with a final score of 22-8.

Examining the match statistics, it becomes evident that China demonstrated remarkable shooting efficiency, boasting a stellar 78% success rate in 1-point shots made or attempted.

In contrast, India struggled to find its rhythm, managing a 36% success rate in the same category. Despite the odds, the Indian team displayed resilience and determination throughout the game.

Vaishnavi Yadav emerged as the standout player for India, showcasing her skills in both matches. She contributed significantly with her impressive drives and valuable rebounds. Yadav's tenacity and commitment on the court earned her the status of India's star player in the tournament.

While the match ended with India trailing, it was a testament to their fighting spirit and determination to compete at the highest level. As the competition progresses, India's women's basketball team will aim to regroup, learn from their experiences, and strive for improved performances in the upcoming matches.

Delving into the match statistics, China demonstrated exceptional shooting efficiency, particularly in their 1-point shots, while India aims to refine their execution in future encounters. Despite the challenges faced, the Indian team remains optimistic, with Vaishnavi Yadav leading the way as their talismanic player.