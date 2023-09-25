Asian Games 2023 3x3 Basketball Updated Points Table after Day 2 for Men & Women

The prestigious Asian Games 2023 is underway in the vibrant city of Hangzhou. It features over 40 sports and thousands of athletes from the continent. Among them, one of the domains is 3x3 basketball, featuring a talented Indian delegation in both, men's and women's categories.

Indian men's 3x3 basketball team opened their Asiad campaign versus Malaysia. They are placed in round robin stage's Pool C along with China, Macao China, and Malaysia. As expected, they have had a great start with a dominant win. This victory by a scoreline of 20-16 not only earned them 20 points but also placed them second on the points table just after table leaders China.

The match was played on Monday, September 25, and witnessed Indian players' precise goal-making strategies. Malaysia and Macao are yet to register their respective wins and will try their best in the impending matches. Notably, India will next face Macao on the September 27, whereas, China on the 29th of the month. They will look to carry on their winning momentum in order to secure a medal.

India's women's 3x3 basketball team stumbles in the opener

(Image Credits: https://info.hangzhou2022.cn)

As far as the women's team is concerned, they comparatively have had a different start. Despite trying, they lost to Uzbekistan by a margin of 14-19 in their opener, which was played on Monday. The defeat places them second on the points table whereas, Uzbekistan, after starting their journey on a high note, are leading the table.

India currently has 14 points, on the other hand, China women's are yet to open their 3x3 basketball campaign. India will now squad off versus China on the 27th of September, hoping to come up with a win. Or else, their dreams for a medal will be shattered. It is pertinent to mention that Uzbekistan, India, and China are placed in pool A of round-robin stage.

For both, men's and women's teams, the pool winners will be directly qualified for the quarter-finals. Whereas the second-and-third-placed teams in each pool will play cross-pool games. Then, the winners will advance to the quarter-finals.