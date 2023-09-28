Asian Games 2023 3x3 Basketball Updated Points Table after Day 4 for Men & Women

Men's 3x3 Basketball:

The Men's Round Robin Pool C has been electrifying, with India off to an impressive start. They cruised past Macao with a final score of 21-12. This victory not only earned India 20 points, but also a position near the top of the points table. The Indian men's team displayed precise goal-making strategies and held possession for 43 seconds, outperforming their opponents, who had only 34 seconds of possession.

India's strong start puts them on track for the remaining matches. As the men's competition heats up, People's Republic of China leads the points table with 42, followed by India on 41. Malaysia is second with 21 points, and Macao is third with 28 points. India's men's team hopes to extend their winning streak against China in their next game.

Women's 3x3 Basketball:

India is currently at the bottom of the Women's Round Robin Pool A points table. Despite making valiant efforts in their first two matches, the Indian women's team suffered consecutive defeats. China, the tournament's top seed, leads the pack with a perfect win percentage. Victory in their first match puts them on a promising path. China is closely followed by Uzbekistan (UZB), who have one match win and a 100% win record.

The upcoming match between China and Uzbekistan promises to be a pivotal match that will determine the Women's Round Robin Pool A table toppers. India's highly anticipated match against China ended in a tense contest, with China eventually winning with a final score of 22-8.

