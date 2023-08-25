The Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs sanctioned a total of 634 athletes for the upcoming Asian Games. The athletes will participate across a total of 38 disciplines.

The Indian Olympic Association had originally recommended a total of 850 athletes for participation in the games, out of which the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs selected 634 who met the eligibility criteria.

Several big names who featured on the list for the Asian Games include Neeraj Chopra, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Sunil Chhetri, Harmanpreet Singh, Bajrang Punia, and more.

Check the full list of athletes selected here.

The Indian squad for the 2018 Jakarta Games featured 572 athletes, with the team bringing back 70 medals. Out of these 70 medals, 16 were gold, 23 were silver, and 31 were bronze.

India's brightest medal hopes at the Asian Games

India has always put up respectable performances at the Asian Games, and expectations are running high this time around.

One Indian whom many fans will be counting on for a medal is Neeraj Chopra. The Olympic gold medalist is likely to stand on the podium come September.

Badminton doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also hold the promise of standing on the top step of the podium. The pair recently achieved a career-best ranking of world number 2 and are likely to give fans something to cheer about in Hangzhou.

India's men's hockey team is also a bright medal prospect. With their recent Asian Champions Trophy win the men in blue are certainly in great form.

Archers Praveen Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Verma also hold the promise of bringing back a medal. Long jumper Jeswin Aldrin is another athlete to keep an eye on come the 2023 games.

India's women's and men's kabaddi team also holds the possibility of adding a gold to the country's medal tally.