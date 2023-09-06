Asian Games 2023: Afghanistan to send 17 female athletes to Hangzhou

Afghanistan's Olympic committee has announced a defiant standpoint against the unjust backdrop of Taliban rule. In an amazing action, they have revealed their intent to send a challenging delegation of 17 female athletes to partake in three various sports at the forthcoming Asian Games in China.

This brave decision embodies a ray of hope for women in a nation where their sporting ambitions were brutally shattered when the Taliban took power in August 2021. Their era has been causing multiple prominent female athletes to flee, fearing persecution.

Under the Taliban's draconian control, women's rights and liberties were harshly curtailed, consisting of an inhumane ban on women and girls accessing schooling—a menacing situation that the United Nations censured as a potential crime against humankind.

Realizing the depth of this concern, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued a strict warning to Afghanistan's Taliban rulers in December. They made it clear that ensuring safe entrance to sports for women and young girls was a requirement for the nation's participation in the 2024 Paris Games.

Afghanistan will shine brightly with highest number of female athletes at Asian Games: Country's spokesperson

Afghanistan's National Olympic Committee (NOC) has decided to adopt a separate narrative, against this background of hardship.

In an official announcement released on Tuesday, they stated:

"Afghanistan will shine brightly as it proudly boasts the highest number of female athletes ever to grace the Asian Games stage.

“NOC Afghanistan will field a female group sports team comprising a total of 17 phenomenal women athletes and dedicated team officials across three disciplines: athletics, cycling and volleyball.”

Their commitment to gender equality and empowerment is clear as they reveal the formation of a female group sports team, comprising 17 exceptional athletes and devoted team officials in athletics, cycling, and volleyball.

On the other hand, the Afghan NOC has granted three scholarships to these amazing female athletes, unlocking doors to their impressive journeys towards the prestigious Paris 2024 Olympics. This endeavour not only conveys a remarkable display of stability but also highlights the transformative ability of sports to promote inclusivity and break down impediments.

The Asian Games in Hangzhou, organised from September 23 to October 8, will bear witness to Afghanistan's resolute dedication to defy the odds and champion the grounds of gender equality in sports.