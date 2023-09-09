Asian Games 2023: Athletes on the lookout for Olympic berth

The Asian Games 2023 are fast approaching, and India is sending a 634 member contingent to Hangzhou. While all athletes will be looking to score a medal, the stakes will be higher for those who have an opportunity to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

One event in which Indian players will be looking to secure an Olympic quota is boxing. The International Olympic Committee declared that the Asian Games will serve as a direct qualifier for Paris. The gold and silver medalists in all men's events will make it to the Olympics. Meanwhile, the top four performers in each women's boxing category except the 66 kg and 75 kg will seal the deal.

Indian archers will also be looking at the Asiad as a possible route to booking their spot in Paris. There are a total of five Olympic quotas up for grabs in the recurve category. The spots include the top finisher in the mixed team, and the first two archers in the men's and women's category respectively.

Hockey is another major event where the Indian team can solidify their chances of going to the 2024 Olympics. The gold medalist in the men's and women's event will qualify for Paris. Given that both of India's teams are ranked first in Asia at the moment, they are likely to secure their berth.

Other Asian Games sports with Olympic quotas for the taking

Another Asiad sport which will grant athletes direct entry to the Olympics is sailing. India is sending a 16-member sailing team to Hangzhou, with a different number of berths available in various disciplines.

Sports like modern pentathlon, water polo, and breaking also have Olympic quotas up for grabs, but there is no Indian player in these events.

Athletes from sports which have a certain qualification mark set by the International Olympic Committee can also use the Asian Games as a gateway to Paris. These sports include swimming and various track and field events.