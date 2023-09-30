Asian Games 2023 Basketball Points Table: Updated standings after Day 6

India is a strong contender in the Women’s Group A basketball competition at the Asian Games, which is a compelling showdown of skill and determination.

Currently seated in the 2nd position, just behind the powerhouse China, India has notched up two impressive victories in as many matches, making a statement of intent.

The closely contested points table reveals India's stellar performance, with the team securing wins against both Mongolia and Indonesia.

In a clash against Mongolia, India demonstrated their dominance on the court, triumphing with a points-for-points difference of 36 (134–98).

The Indian team showcased not only their offensive prowess but also a robust defense that played a pivotal role in their victories.

Facing off against Indonesia, India once again asserted their supremacy, clinching a win with a commanding point difference of 26 (134–108). The team's balanced approach and strategic gameplay have solidified their position in Group A.

While Mongolia and Indonesia face challenges with two losses each, India's journey in the tournament promises to be a thrilling one. With an eye on the top spot, India aims to capitalize on their momentum and secure victory in the upcoming matches.

India triumphs over Mongolia in a nail-biting encounter in Asian Games 2023

In a thrilling match between India and Mongolia in the Women’s Basketball 5×5 category at the Asian Games 2023, India emerged victorious with a hard-fought 68-62 win over Mongolia.

The contest, part of the preliminary round of Group A of the Asian Games, showcased intense action and strategic gameplay from both sides.

The first quarter saw India take an early lead with a score of 19-16, capitalizing on their offensive strength. Mongolia fought back in the second quarter, narrowing the gap, but India maintained their edge with a halftime score of 39-31.

The third quarter witnessed a resilient performance from Mongolia, reducing India's lead to just six points. However, India's composure and strategic play in the final quarter secured the win, as they closed the match with a score of 68-62.

India's top performer, Pushpa Senthil Kumar, played a pivotal role in the victory with an impressive 30 points, showcasing remarkable accuracy in field goals and contributing significantly on the court.

On the Mongolian side, Bulbul Murat exhibited a strong performance, scoring 21 points and making valuable contributions in rebounds.

The match was marked by lead changes, ties, and notable runs, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats. India's collective effort, coupled with standout performances from key players, ensured a thrilling triumph over Mongolia.