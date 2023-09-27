Asian Games 2023: Complete list of Indian medal winners on Day 3

The 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, witnessed a rollercoaster of emotions for the Indian contingent on Tuesday, September 26. The standout moment of the day was the historic gold medal clinched by India's Equestrian mixed team in the dressage event.

Comprising Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Divyakriti Singh, and Sudipti Hajela, the team delivered a stellar performance with a combined score of 209.205, securing the top spot on the podium. Notably, this marked India's first medal in equestrian sports since the 1982 Asian Games.

The day also saw India excel in sailing as Neha Thakur earned a silver medal in the girl's dinghy category, displaying her prowess. Thakur garnered a total of 32 points and managed to secure the second position, thanks to her net score of 27, trailing behind gold medalist Noppassorn Khunboonjan from Thailand.

Adding to India's sailing success, Eabad Ali showcased his exceptional windsurfing skills to capture a bronze medal in the Men’s Windsurfer RS:X event, amassing 57 points with a net score of 50. South Korea's Wonwoo Cho clinched gold with just 14 points while Thailand's Natthaphong Phonoppharat secured silver with 29 points.

While these accomplishments brought pride to India, other sports witnessed mixed results. In tennis and wushu, the Indian athletes' performance was a mixed bag, with some misses and a few promising starts.

The shooting duo of Divyansh Panwar and Ramita Jindal narrowly missed a bronze, while Manu Bhaker showed promise in the precision round of 25-meter pistol shooting.

However, disappointment loomed over the volleyball court as the men's team suffered a 0-3 loss to Pakistan in the 5th/6th classification match.

In the Wushu men's 70kg quarterfinal event, Suraj Yadav faced an unexpected defeat, bowing out to Afghanistan's Hotak M Khalid at the Asian Games 2023.

List of all winners on Day 3 of Asian Games 2023

Sport Event Participants Medal Equestrian Dressage Team Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajela Gold Sailing Girl’s Dinghy ILCA 4 Neha Thakur Silver Sailing Men's Windsurfer - RS:X Eabad Ali Bronze