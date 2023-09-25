Asian Games 2023: Complete list of medal winners on Day 1 

India finished with three silver and two bronze medals on Day 1 of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Sunday, September 24.

India opened their account in the medals tally after the women’s 10m air rifle team, comprising Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, and Ramita won silver. The trio pulled off a total of 1886.0, falling short of hosts China, who won the gold medal after a total of 1896.6 points.

Ramita, who was impressive in the team event, won the bronze medal in the women’s 10m air rifle in shooting. The teenage sensation finished with 230.1 points and outplayed his compatriot Mehuli.

In fact, Ramita and Mehuli were involved in a shoot-off before Ramita edged her opponent with a shot of 10.8 under immense pressure. Ramita, who won the world junior championship in 2022, was left behind by Chinese shooters Huang Yuting (252.7) and Han Jiayu.

Ramita began her shooting career when she was only 13 years old. Hailing from Ladwa, Kurukshetra, the shooter hones her skills under Neha Chavan at the Gun for Glory Academy in Chennai.

After the shooters impressed, it was the turn of the rowers to show their mettle. Arjun Lal and Arvind Jatt brought India a silver medal in the men’s lightweight double sculls. The Indian team also clinched silver in the men’s eight event.

Babu Lal and Lekh Ram helped their nation bag the bronze medal in the men’s lightweight double sculls. The duo finished with a time of six minutes and 50.41 seconds. Hong Kong and Uzbekistan won the gold and silver medals respectively.

At the 1500-metre mark, there was not much to separate China, India, and Uzbekistan. But it was China, who upped their game in the last phase and finished on top.

List of all winners on Day 1 of Asian Games 2023

Sport Event Participants Medal Shooting Women’s 10m air rifle team Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Silver Rowing Men’s lightweight double sculls Arjun Lal, Arvind Jatt Silver Rowing Men’s Pair Babu Lal, Lekh Ram Bronze Rowing Men’s eight India Silver Shooting Women’s 10m air rifle Ramita Bronze