Asian Games 2023: Complete list of medal winners on Day 2 

After their five medals on the opening day, India brought home six medals on the second day of the Asian Games 2023, which is currently taking place in Hangzhou.

The Indian men’s four rowing team won the bronze medal on Monday, September 25. The team, comprising Punit, Jaswinder, Bheem, and Ashish, clocked 6:10.81 to finish third. Uzbekistan and China won the gold and silver medals with timings of 6:04.96 and 6:10.04 respectively.

The India men’s quadruple sculls team won the bronze medal in rowing. Parminder Singh, Sukhmeet Singh, Jaakar Khan and Satnam Singh performed brilliantly. China and Uzbekistan won the gold and silver medal respectively.

India made a stupendous start to the day after winning their first gold medal at the Asian Games 2023. Rudranksh Patil, Aishwary Tomar and Divyansh Panwar made sure that India finished on top of the podium in the men’s 10-metre air rifle team event. They also broke China’s world record, accumulating a score of 1893.7.

Tomar also did an excellent job in the men's 10m air rifle event in shooting after winning the bronze medal. In the men’s 25-metre air rifle team event, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh, Anish Bhanwala helped India win the bronze medal.

India won their second Asian Games 2023 gold medal after the women’s cricket team led by Harmanpreet Kaur defeated Chamari Athapaththu’s Sri Lanka in the final. Kaur returned after serving a two-match suspension following which she led her team through to glory.

After opting to bat first, India struggled their way to 116 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues scored 46 and 42 runs respectively. The duo also put on 73 runs for the second wicket.

Thereafter, India restricted Sri Lanka to 97 for eight in 20 overs. Titas Sadhu was their star performed with the ball after she finished with figures of 4-1-6-3.

List of all winners on Day 2 of Asian Games 2023

Sport Event Participants Medal Rowing Men’s four Punit, Jaswinder, Bheem, and Ashish Bronze Rowing Quadruple sculls Parminder Singh, Sukhmeet Singh, Jaakar Khan and Satnam Singh Bronze Shooting Men’s 10-metre air rifle team Rudranksh Patil, Aishwary Tomar and Divyansh Panwar Gold Shooting Men’s 25-metre air rifle team Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh, Anish Bhanwala Bronze Shooting Men’s 10-metre air rifle Aishwary Tomar Bronze Cricket Women’s T20I India Gold