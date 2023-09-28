Asian Games 2023: Complete list of medal winners on Day 5

India won three medals on Day 5 of the Asian Games 2023 on Thursday, September 28, in Hangzhou. As a result, they now have 25 medals under their belt.

Roshibina Devi Naorem had a chance to win India’s maiden gold medal in wushu at the Asian Games. But that was not the case as she lost 0-2 to China’s Xiaowei Wu in the final of the 60kg event and won silver.

Roshibina had earlier become the first finalist since Sandhyarani Devi in 2010 to advance to a gold medal match of the Asian Games in Wushu. However, she ended up faltering at the final hurdle.

Later, Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal won gold for India in the men’s 10m Air Pistol event. They secured a total of 1734 points and beat hosts China by one point.

During the competition, Sarabjot and Arjun finished fifth and eighth spot, respectively, and qualified for the individual final of the event. But they failed to perform in the individual finals.

India had a day to remember in shooting on Wednesday where they racked up as many as six medals. They also made sure of overtaking their haul of nine shooting medals in the Jakarta Asian Games five years ago.

Anush Agarwalla gave India something to cheer for after winning the bronze medal in the Dressage Individual event in Equestrian. Earlier, Agarwalla was also a part of the team that won the gold medal in the team event. It was India’s maiden win in equestrian in the Asian Games in 41 years.

At the end of the fifth day, India have 25 medals (six golds, eight silver and 11 bronzes) to show for their efforts. China continued their dominance in the Asian Games with as many as 167 medals (90 golds, 51 silver and 26 bronze).

List of all winners on Day 5 of Asian Games 2023

Sport Event Participants Medal Wushu Women’s 60kg Roshibina Devi Naorem Silver Shooting Men’s 10m Air Pistol Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal Gold Equestrian Dressage Individual Anush Agarwalla Bronze