Asian Games 2023, Day 3 Results: India win thrilling men's volleyball match against Korea, Mayank Chaphekar makes history

Day 3 of Asian Games 2023 has come to an end. The Indian athletes have impressed a lot today in Hangzhou. Mayank Chaphekar made history by becoming the first pentathlete to feature in Asian Games. He was the lone representative of India in modern pentathlon. The debutant finished 28th in the 29-man competition.

He earned 166 points from 28 matches with eight victories and 20 defeats in modern pentathlon. Although he could not finish at the top, Mayank became the first pentathlete from the country to compete at the continental event.

Elsewhere, the Indian men's volleyball team snatched a win from the jaws of defeat against Korea and earned a place in the quarterfinals round of Asian Games 2023. India lost the first game 25-27 but made a fantastic comeback to win the next two games by 29-27 and 25-22.

Korea drew level again with a 25-20 scoreline in the fourth game. The fifth game had a lot of ups and downs. India took a 14-12 lead, but they failed to seal the match point on two occasions. Eventually, India scored three straight points to win the game by 17-15.

It was a morale-boosting win for India because Korea won the silver medal in men's volleyball at Asian Games 2018. This victory helped India qualify for the quarterfinals from Group C, having defeated Cambodia in straight games yesterday.

India finished 1st in Heats of Men's Fours rowing competition at Asian Games 2023

The heat round of rowing also started earlier today. India finished first in their heat of the Men's Fours rowing competition. They clocked 6:20.47 to finish first.

Here are the other results from rowing:

Women's Light Weight Double Sculls: Team India finish 4th with 7:27.57, and qualify for Repechage Rounds.

Men's Light Weight Double Sculls: Team India finish 2nd with 6:25.45, and qualify for Repechage Rounds.

Men's Double Sculls: Team India finish 2nd with 6:27.01, and qualify for Repechage Rounds.

Women's Fours: Team India finish 6th with 7:09.07, and qualify for the Final.

Men's Pairs: Team India finish 3rd with 6:42.59, and qualify for the Final.

Men's Eight: Team India finish 2nd with 5:38.65, and qualify for the Final.

The Indian women's cricket team will be in action tomorrow morning. They will take on Malaysia Women in the first quarterfinal of women's cricket at Asian Games 2023.